Cha Joo-young sparks health concerns after sharing photos on social media

Actor Cha Joo-young has sparked widespread health concerns among fans after sharing photos on social media showing her looking unsteady and clutching her head in a hotel corridor. The images, published on her social media account on the 30th of last month, depict the actor looking dizzy and vulnerable while leaning against a wall with her face covered by a sticker.

Social Media Post and Fan Reactions

Accompanied by the caption 지끈. 힘을 내 주영아 ( Throbbing. Hang in there, Joo-young ), the photos captured Cha displaying a frail figure with a bare face while holding her head in her hands. The post immediately drew significant attention and prompted an outpouring of anxious comments from supporters. Fans expressed worries with remarks such as 힘내세요 ( Hang in there ), 너무 아파 보이는데 ( You look so sick ), 괜찮은 건가 ( Are you okay? ), and 쾌유를 빌게요 ( I wish you a speedy recovery ), while others noted her slender appearance and expressed a desire for her to eat well due to a lack of visible strength.

Prior Medical History and Surgery

The recent social media update follows previous health disruptions earlier this year, when Cha was forced to halt her activities due to recurrent nasal bleeding. At the time, her agency, Ghost Studio, released a statement explaining, 차주영 배우는 장기간 지속된 코피 증상으로 정밀 검사와 치료를 받아왔다. 의료진의 소견에 따라 더 이상 미루기 어려운 이비인후과 수술을 진행하게 됐다 ( Actor Cha Joo-young has undergone detailed examinations and treatment for prolonged nosebleed symptoms. In accordance with medical staff opinions, she proceeded with an otolaryngology surgery that could no longer be delayed ).