Beauty & Essex Vegas Celebrates 10 Years With New Menu

Beauty & Essex is celebrating 10 years since the opening of its Vegas outpost at the Cosmopolitan by introducing 19 new dishes and six desserts, marking what chef Chris Santos calls “the most ambitious menu change we’ve ever done.” The rollout is a collaborative effort led by chef Chris Santos, Tao Group Hospitality corporate chef Lucas Knox, corporate pastry chef Nicholas Forte, and Beauty & Essex executive chef Mariano Ochoa.

Ten Years of the Pawn Shop Facade and Decadent Dining

Beauty & Essex has relied on a distinct theatrical trick. Diners walk through a peddling pawn shop storefront before stepping into a hidden, decadent dining room. That juxtaposition of a peddling pawn shop and a hidden, decadent restaurant has proven to be a winning combination.

Now, 10 years since the opening of its Vegas outpost, the kitchen team is shifting its focus toward a menu refresh. Chef Chris Santos characterized the update as the most ambitious the restaurant has ever attempted. The kitchen added 19 new dishes and six new desserts to the lineup.

Exploring the 19 New Dishes and Six Desserts

The new menu spans raw preparations, charred seafood, and shared plates. The hamachi aguachile offers a light and refreshing raw preparation featuring premium, thinly sliced fish, cucumber, avocado, red onion, guajillo oil, and a garnish of watermelon radish. For a seasonal option, the summer tomato and stone fruit salad pairs seasonal tomatoes with plums, peaches, chili ricotta, pesto, mint, and lemon oil.

Fried options receive elevated treatments on the new roster. The crispy eggplant coats the vegetable in seasoned bread crumbs before serving it with tomato gastrique and a sprinkle of parmesan. Meanwhile, shishito poppers turn up the heat by placing sophisticated shishitos atop a roasted pepper spread, drizzled with honey chili crisp and bacon bits.

Main courses lean into substantial proteins and open-flame cooking. The tomahawk ribeye delivers 38 ounces of cowboy steak accompanied by salsa negra, gremolata, and seasonal peppers. Alternatively, the Japanese charcoal-grilled branzino relies on a charcoal grill to impart smokiness and crispiness to the slightly sweet, flaky fish served alongside escarole and summer squash.

On the pastry side, the dessert selections were created in collaboration with corporate pastry chef Nicholas Forte. The carrot cake departs from traditional iterations by piping moist morsels with sweet cream cheese frosting and topping them with caramelized pecans. The Blushing Pearl features lychee mousse, raspberry compote, and sponge cake.

Dining Logistics at The Cosmopolitan

Beauty & Essex is located at the Cosmopolitan. Regular operating hours run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the dining room stays open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations and inquiries can be directed to the restaurant at (702) 737-0707 or via taogroup.com.