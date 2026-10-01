Toronto Rock Single Game Tickets on Sale for Nov 28 Home Opener

Single game tickets for the reigning National Lacrosse League champion Toronto Rock are officially on sale now through torontorock.com, alongside half-season memberships, flexible 10-ticket packs, and group bookings, as torontorock.com reported, setting the stage for the team’s upcoming home opener at TD Coliseum in Hamilton on Saturday, November 28.

Securing Seats for the Night of Champions in Hamilton

Fans looking to witness the NLL championship banner go to the rafters can now purchase single game tickets for the Home Opener and Night of Champions presented by Rheem. The marquee event takes place on Saturday, November 28, at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Adding incentive for supporters in the arena, every fan in attendance at the Home Opener will receive a mini replica championship banner upon entering the venue. For those planning ahead, training camp is scheduled to open at the end of October at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, giving supporters less than two months to prepare for the new campaign.

Membership Tiers, Flex Packs, and Group Bookings

Beyond individual game admissions, the club has rolled out several alternative ticket formats to accommodate different supporter preferences. Half-season memberships, which cover five games starting as low as $40 per game, feature perks such as a 15% discount on merchandise and access to the Ticket Exchange Program. Supporters can purchase these memberships in full or utilize an interest-free payment plan. Meanwhile, full-season memberships remain available, offering the same seats for every game alongside a replica championship ring to celebrate the 2026 NLL Championship.

For supporters seeking custom scheduling flexibility, the organization introduced a new 10-ticket flex pack this year, providing an expanded bank of single-game tickets usable in any combination across chosen matches. Groups can also coordinate outings by contacting the Toronto Rock Ticket Office directly at 416-596-3075 or via email at [email protected]. With group experience availability now open, officials note that these unique day and night slots in Rock City are expected to sell out quickly.

Toronto Rock 2026-27 Ticketing Options and Features Ticket Category Key Pricing & Details Included Benefits Single Game Tickets Available now for the Home Opener on Saturday, November 28 at TD Coliseum Mini replica championship banner for all attendees at the opener Half Season Memberships Starts as low as $40 per game for 5 games 15% merchandise discount, Ticket Exchange Program access, payment plans available Season Memberships Best value and price for full-season access with the same seat Replica championship ring celebrating the 2026 NLL title 10-Ticket Flex Pack New option providing an expanded bank of single-game vouchers Usable in any combination for games of choice

Supporters seeking further information or assistance with purchases can reach out directly to a Toronto Rock account executive by calling 416-596-3075, emailing [email protected], or visiting the team’s official website.