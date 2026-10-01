AP-NORC poll shows Trump economic approval drops as high prices persist

President Donald Trump faces a new low in public approval as a national Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released earlier this week shows just 17 per cent of U.S. adults approve of his handling of the cost of living, while 26 per cent approve of his management of the broader economy, with nearly two-thirds blaming his policies for persistently high prices weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Voter Discontent Surges Across Demographics as Cost of Living Rises

Public frustration over household expenses has intensified dramatically over the last few months. Roughly half of U.S. adults now report being extremely or very concerned about affording gasoline and basic food items, a noticeable jump from the 39 per cent recorded in July according to the AP-NORC data. This mounting financial pressure has eroded support among key voting blocs, including registered Republicans and political independents who previously backed the administration.

Pedro Sanchez, a 52-year-old law enforcement worker from Perris, California, who voted for Trump, told reporters that escalating fuel costs have completely eroded his household disposable income.

Tariffs, Trade Policies, and the Iran Conflict Drive Negative Public Sentiment

Unlike previous economic downturns, a substantial majority of the American public places direct responsibility on the White House rather than external market forces. The AP-NORC survey reveals that 65 per cent of U.S. adults attribute persistently high prices directly to Trump’s policies, specifically pointing to aggressive tariff measures and ongoing military involvement in the war with Iran. This contrasts sharply with historical comparisons; reporting highlights that while former President Joe Biden faced similar 28 per cent economic approval ratings during peak pandemic-era inflation in June 2022, only 44 per cent of voters blamed his policies for high prices in October 2022, compared to the 65 per cent now faulting Trump.

Photo: Yahoo

Dissatisfaction extends deeply into trade negotiations and foreign engagements. Only three in 10 Americans approve of the administration’s handling of trade deals, with 64 per cent stating that the administration has gone too far with new tariff implementations. Kristen Slaven, a 41-year-old mental health therapist and Republican voter from Gluckstadt, Mississippi, voiced frustration over the administration’s priorities, telling reporters that ongoing foreign conflicts and administrative distractions take precedence over domestic family stability.

Midterm Electoral Pressures and White House Campaign Strategy

These sliding approval numbers arrive at a critical political juncture. Wall Street Journal polling figures analyzed by Newsweek show Trump’s overall job approval dropping to 37 per cent, marking the lowest recorded rating for any U.S. president heading into a midterm election in those polls dating back to 1990. With control of Congress at stake in November, Trump and Vice President JD Vance have embarked on an aggressive campaign schedule, visiting reliable Republican strongholds to shore up base turnout.

Photo: The Independent

Key Economic Approval and Public Sentiment Metrics (AP-NORC / WSJ Polls) Polling Metric Current Figure Comparative Baseline Cost of Living Approval 17% N/A (New low) Overall Economic Approval 26% Down 14 points from March 2025 Voters Blaming Policies for High Prices 65% 44% during Biden era (Oct 2022) Overall Presidential Job Approval (WSJ) 37% Lowest pre-midterm rating since 1990

Trump defended his foreign policy decisions when questioned about whether the conflict with Iran could jeopardize Republican legislative chances, asserting that preventing nuclear proliferation should ultimately assist the party despite immediate domestic economic friction. Meanwhile, troop movements continue in the Middle East, with defense officials confirming additional carrier strike groups heading toward the region.

Party Fractures and Regional Disapproval Ratings

Internal party loyalty is also showing signs of strain. Approximately six in 10 Republicans now disapprove of Trump’s handling of living expenses, an increase from roughly half recorded in April. Bethany Lnenicka, a political independent who typically votes Republican and has voted for Trump three times, expressed disappointment over unchecked grocery inflation that outpaces income growth. Despite these fractures, a resilient core of supporters maintains that external macroeconomic realities remain the primary driver of global inflation.

Trump’s economic approval hits new low: AP-NORC poll | Morning in America

Regional tracking data from Civiqs emphasizes the broader geographical shift, showing positive net presidential approval remaining in only nine states, while midwestern polling from Emerson College registers increased disapproval rates climbing to 56 per cent. The coming weeks will test whether traditional party loyalty or immediate cost-of-living grievances dictate voter turnout at the ballot box.