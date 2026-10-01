Partition Plan Determines German Condominium Property Boundaries

When physical property boundaries diverge from registered land registry records under German property law, legal ownership of condominium property (Sondereigentum) is determined by the official partition plan (Aufteilungsplan) rather than the actual placement of walls. Longstanding actual use does not automatically alter property lines.

The Bottom Line for Property Owners

Deed Dominance: Real estate ownership lines follow the official partition plan filed with the land registry (Grundbuch), not the physical reality of built walls.

Real estate ownership lines follow the official partition plan filed with the land registry (Grundbuch), not the physical reality of built walls. Correction Rights: Property owners or the homeowners association (Wohnungseigentümergemeinschaft) can generally demand that deviations be structurally corrected under § 18 of the German Condominium Act (WEG).

Property owners or the homeowners association (Wohnungseigentümergemeinschaft) can generally demand that deviations be structurally corrected under § 18 of the German Condominium Act (WEG). Disproportionate Costs: Minor discrepancies or excessively high remodeling expenses can protect owners from mandatory demolition under the principle of good faith (§ 242 BGB), allowing partition document updates instead.

Condominium ownership does not arise simply because a physical space has belonged to a specific apartment for decades. The foundational framework is established by Section 3 of the German Condominium Act (§ 3 WEG). Central to this legal architecture is the partition plan governed by Section 7 of the act (§ 7 WEG). This document delineates the precise position and boundaries of individual residential units.

V ZR 284/14). The court established that ownership rights can only exist within the spatial limits defined by the partition plan filed with the land registry. A misaligned interior wall does not automatically shift the underlying property boundary.

This creates specific structural anomalies. If a partition wall extends too far into an adjacent unit, part of the legal ownership footprint may actually sit on the opposite side of the physical barrier. Conversely, missing walls do not necessarily prevent ownership from vesting if the intended boundary remains clear from the partition blueprints.

Remedies for Misaligned Walls and Basements

Differentiating between property boundaries and structural compliance is critical for estate transactions. Property stakeholders often face demands to restore a building to its compliant state under the principles of proper management set out in Section 18 of the Condominium Act (§ 18 WEG).

However, minor wall shifts of only a few centimeters rarely trigger mandatory demolition orders. V ZR 118/13 regarding misaligned basement rooms), the BGH confirmed that the principle of good faith (§ 242 BGB) blocks structural alterations if the required renovation effort is entirely disproportionate to the gain.

When rebuilding is unreasonable, courts permit an adjustment of the division documents (Teilungserklärung) and the partition plan to reflect the actual architectural layout. Substantial deviations that silently shrink one apartment while enlarging another introduce severe complications, impacting purchase pricing, formal floor space calculations, future cost allocations, and property transfer agreements.

Situation Legal Status Enforcement Mechanism Wall differs from partition plan Ownership follows plan, not wall Land registry and partition plan analysis Decades of unauthorized use Actual use does not shift boundaries Dingliche Zuordnung Significant spatial deviation Plangerechte manufacturing Mandatory restoration via § 18 WEG Minor centimeters variance Unproportional rebuilding costs Document adjustment under § 242 BGB

Verification Requirements Before Property Transactions

The persistence of undocumented structural changes poses considerable financial risks during residential acquisitions. Because decades of unchallenged utilization do not override real property law, buyers inheriting undetected layout discrepancies frequently face disputes over usable square footage and maintenance cost distribution keys.

Prudent market participants must audit the land registry, the formal declaration of division, the master partition plan, and the physical footprint before signing purchase agreements or executing extensive interior renovations. When documentation and structural execution fail to align, resolving the discrepancy requires formal legal clarification before transaction completion.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.