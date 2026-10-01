Kim Hye-eun explains why she wears tight clothes at home

Actor Kim Hye-eun revealed on a late September video clip from her YouTube channel that she deliberately wears form-fitting everyday clothing at home to monitor her physique, responding directly to online critics who questioned her domestic wardrobe choices.

The disclosure emerged in a video uploaded to Kim’s channel, ‘Kim Hye-eun Just Do It! Eun’, which detailed her autumn skincare routine while featuring a mix-and-match outfit combining an inexpensive shirt with a luxury brand skirt.

Wardrobe Choices and Domestic Routine on YouTube

Appearing in the video wearing a shirt purchased for 6,000 won alongside an Hermès skirt, Kim addressed her fashion choices directly. She noted that her outfit combined high-end and low-cost items, explaining that her domestic attire shifts based on whether she is actively filming or preparing.

“When I do my makeup, I wear a sleeveless top, don’t I?” Kim stated. She acknowledged online feedback questioning her attire by stating, “There was a comment asking, ‘Won’t you please put on some clothes?’ I wore strap-sleeved clothes, and that’s the real deal.”

Kim explained her deliberate sartorial strategy for managing her physical condition at home. “I try to wear clothes that reveal my body as much as possible,” she said. “You have to wear a sleeveless top and tight leggings so that if your flesh bulges out or your under-hip flesh sags, you have to tense up and exert effort for body management.”

Psychological Mechanisms of Visual Biofeedback

Elaborating on the psychological impact of her home wardrobe, Kim described how accidental glances in mirrors serve as an immediate behavioral cue. “As you walk around, when you’re spaced out, the silhouette reflected in the mirror or glass is actually your real silhouette,” she explained. “That’s when you snap to attention. I purposely wear tight clothes at home to wake myself up.”

Professional Background and Career Timeline

Kim began her broadcasting career in 1997 as an announcer for Cheongju MBC before serving as a weather anchor for MBC ‘NewsDesk’. She subsequently transitioned to acting, appearing in television dramas and films, and gained recognition for her role as a nightclub owner in the 2012 film ‘Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time’. She married dentist Kim In-soo in 2001, and the couple has one daughter.