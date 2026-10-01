Rafael de Oliveira Cavalcante has joined the Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service, providing inpatient medical care, monitoring patient conditions, and coordinating treatment plans with primary care physicians.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Inpatient Oversight: Rafael de Oliveira Cavalcante manages care directly for patients admitted to the hospital, adjusting treatment plans as clinical needs evolve.

Rafael de Oliveira Cavalcante manages care directly for patients admitted to the hospital, adjusting treatment plans as clinical needs evolve. Diagnostic Evaluation: His role includes ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests to guide medical decisions.

His role includes ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests to guide medical decisions. Continuity of Care: He coordinates transitions back to outpatient providers, linking hospital interventions directly to primary care physicians.

Medical Training and Inpatient Care Responsibilities

Rafael de Oliveira Cavalcante earned his medical degree from the Universidade Federal do Ceará in Fortaleza, CE, Brazil. Once he finished school, his internal medicine residency took place at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford located in Bedford, Texas. In his new position with the Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service, he evaluates hospitalized patients, tracks clinical conditions, and interprets diagnostic tests.

“I like the ability to work in most areas of medicine and to offer comfort during difficult times,” Cavalcante stated.

Integration within Mississippi Private Multispecialty Healthcare

The Hattiesburg Clinic operates as Mississippi’s largest privately-owned, multispecialty clinic. Established in 1963, the organization has grown to encompass more than 450 physicians and providers supported by 2,500 employees. The clinic delivers medical services across more than 17 counties in Mississippi.

Hattiesburg Clinic Scale and Operational Metrics Organizational Metric Reported Figure Year Founded 1963 Total Physicians and Providers Over 450 Total Employees 2,500 Geographic Reach Over 17 Mississippi counties

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Hospital Care Service is indicated for patients requiring care in the hospital. Outpatient concerns and chronic disease management should be directed through primary care channels to coordinate appropriate diagnostic workups before acute hospital admission becomes necessary.

Coordinating Outpatient Transitions Across Regional Counties

A core function of the Hospital Care Service is bridging acute inpatient treatment with outpatient management. Rafael de Oliveira Cavalcante works alongside each patient’s designated primary care doctor to manage their ongoing medical path while hospitalized, guaranteeing that they obtain prompt and efficient treatment alongside an easy handoff back to outpatient care.

Hattiesburg Clinic is committed to being the health care provider of choice in the communities we serve.

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