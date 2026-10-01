Users of the Zorgdoc personal health environment (PGO) can now view medication data provided by Apotheek Pijnacker Centrum using the new Medicatieproces 9 information standard, marking the initial rollout phase for better digital medication oversight in the Netherlands.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Better Tracking: Patients can view a more complete, structured overview of their prescribed medications inside their personal health environment.

Patients can view a more complete, structured overview of their prescribed medications inside their personal health environment. Enhanced Safety: Standardized digital formatting aims to minimize miscommunication and transcription errors when patients visit multiple healthcare providers.

Standardized digital formatting aims to minimize miscommunication and transcription errors when patients visit multiple healthcare providers. Early Rollout: The new standard is currently active for a small group of users as technical systems undergo real-world testing.

Rollout of Medicatieproces 9 in Zorgdoc and Apotheek Pijnacker Centrum

The initial implementation pairs the Zorgdoc personal health environment with Apotheek Pijnacker Centrum. Programma Medicatieoverdracht and Stichting MedMij coordinate the project to establish uniform digital standards for recording and sharing pharmaceutical data across the Dutch healthcare network. Software supplier SmartMed adapted the pharmacy information system used by Apotheek Pijnacker Centrum to enable data exchange with personal health environments.

Although the pharmacy currently operates on older software systems, a dedicated message-transformation service successfully converts legacy records into the Medicatieproces 9 format. This technical bridge ensures that patients using Zorgdoc can immediately view their dispensing history, establishing a framework for future nationwide scalability.

Photo: samenvoormedicatieoverdracht.nl

Regional Coordination and Patient Evaluation Framework

The initial trial operates across two designated regions in the Netherlands. The rollout is coordinated by regional support organizations (RSO) with RSO GERRIT operating in Friesland and RSO RijnmondNet managing the Rijnmond region, while Zorgdoc participates across both areas.

To evaluate the practical effectiveness of the new standard, Patiëntenfederatie Nederland and MIND are launching a formal assessment. Participants will evaluate the clarity, usability, and clinical value of the medication information displayed within their personal health environments. Feedback from this cohort will dictate how rapidly other pharmacies and personal health environments integrate the new software.

Implementation Component Primary Organization / Partner Operational Role Information Standard Programma Medicatieoverdracht & Stichting MedMij Developing and maintaining uniform digital medication exchange protocols. Personal Health Environment Zorgdoc First platform to integrate Medicatieproces 9 for patient viewing. Pharmacy Partner Apotheek Pijnacker Centrum (via SmartMed) Supplying dispensing data transformed into the new digital standard. User Evaluation Patiëntenfederatie Nederland & MIND Assessing information clarity, user experience, and practical value.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Digital health environments serve as supportive informational tools rather than infallible medical records. Patients must not rely solely on digital portals if they experience acute adverse drug reactions, severe allergic symptoms, or sudden discrepancies in their active regimens. Anyone managing complex multi-drug therapies should consult a licensed pharmacist or attending physician immediately to verify dosage schedules, potential drug interactions, or missing clinical records.

Transition Toward Broader European Health Standards

This initial rollout aligns with broader preparations for the European Health Data Space (EHDS), which aims to grant citizens secure, standardized access to their electronic health records across member states. Until all Dutch healthcare providers transition completely to software utilizing Medicatieproces 9, officials recommend that patients maintain an independently verified medication list and grant explicit digital consent for data sharing.