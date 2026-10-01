Hearthstone Patch 36.6.3 Notes: Standard & Battlegrounds Balance Updates

Patch 36.6.3 launches today with targeted balance adjustments for Hearthstone Standard and Battlegrounds, scaling back overperforming archetypes like Dragon Warrior and Attack Druid while curbing early-game tempo for Aberrations ahead of the upcoming Reign of the Black Empire expansion.

Dragon Warrior and Attack Druid Adjustments in Standard

playhearthstone.com reported that Patch 36.6.3 focuses squarely on reigning in standard format outliers as the game counts down to the arrival of the Old Gods. Development commentary indicates that while the overall Standard meta remains healthy, Dragon Warrior and Attack Druid have established themselves as dominant performance outliers.

To address these pressure points, Windpeak Wyrm now has a Kindred cost reduction of (2) instead of (3). Meanwhile, Infest the Scullery has been adjusted to summon two random 2-Cost minions rather than 3-Cost minions. These granular spec tweaks lower immediate board presence ceiling without fundamentally breaking deck architecture.

Battlegrounds Aberration Nerfs and Tier Shifts

In Battlegrounds, the overarching design philosophy centers on stripping away the oppressive early-game tempo introduced by Aberrations. Deities now demand 4 deaths instead of 3 to summon, drastically cutting down the frequency of early-game spikes. Furthermore, Blizzard shifted all Deities from Tier 3 down to Tier 1, a structural move engineered to reduce raw hero damage taken during early encounters.

Photo: hearthstone.blizzard.com

playhearthstone.com also confirmed player feedback adjustments regarding lobby appearance guarantees. The standard two-week lobby guarantee for new minion types has been truncated early. Aberrations now share a standard 50% appearance probability in lobbies. Going forward, upcoming minion types will stick to a strict one-week guarantee, while new Heroes retain their two-week window.

Simultaneously, underperforming strategies received conservative numerical buffs. Sha of Fear shifts to a 10/13 stat line where Tavern spells grant minions and Deities +3/+3 instead of +4/+3. Nightmare Corroder moves from a 7/4 Deathrattle profile to a 4/5 minion that generates a Sludge Corrosion at the end of the turn. Mysterious K’Thir drops to 7/7 stats, yielding +7/+7 per discarded Tavern spell.

Pre-Purchase Bundles and the Black Market Countdown

Earlier updates leading into this patch cycle outlined the October 20 launch window for Reign of the Black Empire. Players can pre-purchase the expansion through standard or mega bundles, unlocking items like the signature legendary Drest’agath and the M.O.T.H.E.R. promotional card. Running concurrently until October 13, the Black Market event lets players trade earned Bloodstones for packs and hero skins before the currency expires.

Photo: hearthstone.blizzard.com