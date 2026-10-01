Mexican Navy Tall Ship Cuauhtémoc Opens to Public in San Diego

San Diego Welcomes the Mexican Navy Training Vessel Cuauhtémoc

The Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc arrived in San Diego Bay on Thursday carrying 281 crew members, including captains, officers, midshipmen, cadets, and enlisted personnel. Sailing down from San Francisco for the 2026 North Pacific Training Cruise, the vessel immediately prepared for public exhibition.

Free public tours run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the B Street Pier, situated right next to the cruise terminal at the Port of San Diego. The window lasts from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. Past dockings routinely draw eager crowds traveling from all over Southern California and Baja California, according to NBC 7 reporter Shelby Bremer.

A Floating Cultural Ambassador with a 44-Year History

Beyond its primary function as a sail training ship, the Mexican Navy deploys the Cuauhtémoc as a floating cultural ambassador carrying a message of goodwill around the world. The vessel carries a rich diplomatic legacy.

Over its 44-year history, the ship has visited more than 228 ports across 73 countries, figures provided by the Mexican Consul General demonstrate.

The 92-Day Maritime Journey Nears Its Acapulco Conclusion

The current 92-day maritime journey spans vast distances across the Pacific. The itinerary features stops in Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, San Francisco, and San Diego.

The tall ship last visited San Diego in May 2025. This time, the stay is brief: the vessel departs on Oct. 5 to head back to its home port in Acapulco, finally wrapping up the sprawling voyage.