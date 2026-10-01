US Navy Takes Preliminary Acceptance of New Aircraft Carrier USS John F. Kennedy

The future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) is 99% complete and nearing formal acceptance into the U.S. Navy fleet as the second nuclear-powered Ford-class aircraft carrier.

The Bottom Line

Fleet Addition: The $13.2 billion carrier represents the second ship in the Ford class.

The $13.2 billion carrier represents the second ship in the Ford class. Timeline Shift: Originally targeted for a 2025 arrival, final delivery has moved to spring 2027 due to supply chain issues and changes mandated by Congress.

Originally targeted for a 2025 arrival, final delivery has moved to spring 2027 due to supply chain issues and changes mandated by Congress. Final Phase: The ship returned to the yard after four days of sea trials in August, where contractors are completing the final four advanced weapons elevators and Contractor Fitting Out tasks.

Sea Trials and Preliminary Acceptance at Newport News

The future USS John F. Kennedy left Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, on August 12 for four days of trials in the Atlantic. Sailors, Navy personnel, and contractor employees joined the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to evaluate the 1,092-foot vessel’s contractual compliance and operational safety.

Testing protocols included high-speed maneuvering, precision anchoring, and small-boat operations. Capt. Mark Johnson, the Navy’s program manager for Ford-Class new construction, stated that the crew performed incredibly well during the evaluation period. Newport News Shipbuilding’s vice president for new-construction aircraft carrier programs, Derek Murphy, noted that taking the ship to sea demonstrated the quality work and commitment of shipbuilders.

Construction Delays and Cost Metrics

Construction on the CVN-79 began in 2011 by Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. While the ship was initially scheduled to reach the Navy by 2025, supply chain issues and changes mandated by Congress pushed the timeline back, according to Navy documents.

Mandated modifications targeted the Advanced Arresting Gear—which helps landing aircraft decelerate—and the Advanced Weapons Elevator system. These electromagnetic-powered lifts handle heavy munitions weighing up to 24,000 pounds. Of the 11 total elevators on board, the final four remain under active construction and testing before the ship changes hands completely.

Contractor Fitting Out and the Path to Spring 2027

Following preliminary acceptance, the vessel enters Contractor Fitting Out, or CFO. This phase encompasses equipment inventories, outfitting and accounting tasks, regulatory reviews, and the loading of supplies over an approximate six-month window.

Photo: yahoo.com

While the main Navy announcement noted that full ownership is expected in the spring, the Fiscal Year 2026 shipbuilding budget specifies March 2027 for formal delivery. Once commissioned, the new carrier is expected to serve about 50 years, the Navy said.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.