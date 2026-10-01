AMD Leak Hints at Steam Deck 2 With ‘Gainsborough’ APU

Valve may finally have the hardware it needs to build a true second-generation portable console, as AMD drivers and documentation reference a mysterious semi-custom APU codenamed “Gainsborough.” While unconfirmed by Valve, the chip is reportedly designed for TSMC’s N3P 3nm process, pointing toward a potential late 2027 or 2028 release window for a generational leap in portable computing.

The Final Fantasy Codename Connection

As reported on the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, the primary hint linking this architecture to Valve’s ecosystem lies in its nomenclature. The original Steam Deck utilized a custom AMD APU codenamed “Aerith,” drawing from the iconic Final Fantasy VII character Aerith Gainsborough. The appearance of “Gainsborough” in recent driver branches provides a logical continuation of that naming convention, mirroring the naming logic that also saw the Steam Deck OLED revision carry the internal designation “Sephiroth.”

Beyond nomenclature, the technical layout of the silicon suggests a dedicated purpose rather than a general-purpose laptop part.

Manufacturing on TSMC N3P and the Zen 6 Architecture

According to information shared by Moore’s Law Is Dead, the Gainsborough APU is slated to leverage TSMC’s N3P node—one of the most energy-efficient 3-nanometer semiconductor variants available. This manufacturing process allows for a tight thermal envelope while scaling up compute performance significantly.

Photo: theverge.com

The leaked specifications point toward a configuration packing between four and eight Zen 6C CPU cores paired with 12 to 24 RDNA 5 compute units. For context, the original Steam Deck relies on a 7nm Zen 2 CPU coupled with an RDNA 2 GPU featuring eight compute units, while the OLED revision shifted down to a 6nm node. Moving to Zen 6 and RDNA 5 would bridge multiple architectural generations.

However, the technical picture remains complex. Import and export records tracked by IT Home show that AMD has already been shipping test equipment for the Gainsborough chip for validation. Those records indicate an FF6 package measuring 25mm by 25mm. While compact, that footprint is physically larger than the original Steam Deck’s “Aerith” chip, which measured 19mm by 19mm prior to its Sephiroth revision shrinking unused silicon.

Waiting for a True Generational Compute Leap

Valve has repeatedly pumped the brakes on rushing a direct successor to market. Lawrence Yang of Valve stated two years ago that the company had no interest in pushing out a minor hardware refresh that would alienate early adopters with negligible performance gains.

Photo: pcguide.com

The core objective at Valve headquarters has consistently been waiting for a technological milestone where compute capabilities jump by a full generation without completely destroying battery runtime. Moore’s Law is Dead likened the anticipated generational delta of a Gainsborough-powered device to moving from an Xbox One straight to an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

Complicating hardware rollouts further, recent market pressures have also dictated caution. RAM and SSD supply chain shortages previously caused pricing turbulence for hardware like the Steam Frame and Steam Machine. Waiting for market stabilization aligns with a projected hardware window that points toward late 2027 or 2028.

Weighing the Skepticism and Precedent

Despite the mounting circumstantial evidence, industry observers urge caution. The original Steam Deck’s custom APU was rumored to have been initially designed for a Magic Leap headset and shopped around to various tablet manufacturers before Valve ultimately adopted the architecture. Furthermore, the final naming conventions of Aerith, Sephiroth, and Gainsborough were reportedly chosen by AMD rather than internal Valve designers.

Steam Deck 2 Leak: AMD Gainsborough on 3nm! (+ PS6 Portable Specs)

Import data tracking also links the 25mm by 25mm dimensions of Gainsborough to upcoming AMD Ryzen Z3 and Z3 Extreme handheld chips, which target a similar 15-watt envelope as the original Steam Deck. Whether Valve ultimately secures this specific silicon or decides to wait for an even later architecture remains entirely unconfirmed as the company continues to evaluate its hardware roadmap.