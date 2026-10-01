WhatsApp Plus Tests Focus Schedules for Chat Lists

WhatsApp is developing a new feature called Focus Schedules for its paid offering, WhatsApp Plus, allowing users to automatically mute or hide specific chat lists outside of designated times, according to findings from WABetaInfo based on the Android beta version 2.26.39.9.

Configuring Time Windows in Chat Settings

The upcoming scheduling tool operates directly within the individual settings of a chat list. Users can bundle selected chats and groups together and configure exact operating hours during which notifications remain active. The architecture allows for multiple time windows to be assigned to a single list.

For example, a list containing professional conversations can be configured to push notifications exclusively during standard working hours. Personal communications can run on an entirely separate schedule. The feature is designed to give subscribers granular control over their incoming message flow without requiring manual intervention each time a break is needed.

Choosing Between Muting and Hiding Conversations

Outside of the user-defined active windows, WhatsApp will offer two distinct methods for handling incoming messages from the scheduled lists. Users can choose to have the app automatically silence notifications for those specific conversations, or they can opt to temporarily hide the chats from the main chat list entirely. Both options are completely voluntary.

While these capabilities provide structural relief from constant messaging, the software is still in early development. WABetaInfo reported that the feature is not yet accessible even to registered beta testers, and WhatsApp has not provided a concrete timeline for its public rollout. The functionality remains designated specifically for subscribers of the WhatsApp Plus tier.

Current Development Status and Release Timeline

The underlying code discovered in version 2.26.39.9 of the Android beta indicates that the infrastructure for these automated schedules is actively being built, but public availability depends entirely on future updates.