WhatsApp tests moving channels to Chats tab on iOS and Android

WhatsApp is actively developing a navigation overhaul for its iOS and Android apps, testing multiple configurations to migrate Channels out of the Updates tab and directly into the Chats section. The shift clears a path to replace the Updates tab with a dedicated Contacts section.

Three Competing Layouts Under Evaluation in TestFlight

WhatsApp is currently evaluating three distinct user interface configurations for the upcoming Channel migration. Spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.38.10.72 via TestFlight, these layout experiments mirror parallel testing already underway on Android.

Option one integrates Channels directly into the main chat list alongside standard conversations. Users can filter these feeds via a “Channels” list at the top of the screen. However, this approach leaves channels visible within the primary “All” inbox.

Option two takes a more compartmentalized route. Channels remain visible only when a user taps the “Channels” list. This isolates broadcast feeds from private conversations.

Option three introduces a “Channels” folder nested directly inside the main chat list. Users tap the folder to access existing follows and discover new ones to follow.

Managing the Migration and Decluttering the Interface

To smooth out the transition for users, developers are building a migration tool. This utility will help users choose whether they want their active channels ported directly into the main chat list structure or archived.

Testing multiple layouts simultaneously allows developers to gauge user interaction preferences before deciding which one to release. The second configuration is cleaner since it keeps channels out of the “All” inbox, while the first configuration would give channels more visibility.

Clearing the Updates Tab for a New Contacts Section

The restructuring of Channels serves a broader architectural purpose. Because status updates have already begun migrating to the top of the Chats tab for some users, moving Channels leaves the traditional Updates tab with nothing more to show.

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Once the migration finishes and the Updates tab is retired, WhatsApp can replace it with a dedicated Contacts tab. This new section is slated to serve as a centralized hub for online contacts and birthday reminders.

The Channel migration remains under active development on TestFlight. WhatsApp has not yet announced a definitive timeline for the public rollout.