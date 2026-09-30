Batman battles giant plants in Gotham City during Batman: Bad Seeds

In DC Comics’ ten-week crossover event Batman: Bad Seeds, Gotham City is overrun by giant primordial plants after voters elect Poison Ivy as mayor and appoint Vandal Savage as police commissioner. Running across a single night, Batman and allies like Cassandra Cain and Jim Gordon must stop the catastrophic takeover before sunrise makes the city’s air unbreathable.

The Takeaways from Gotham’s Primordial Crisis A High-Stakes Timeline: The Batman: Bad Seeds publishing event unfolds across a single, frantic night leading up to a lethal sunrise deadline.

The Batman: Bad Seeds publishing event unfolds across a single, frantic night leading up to a lethal sunrise deadline. Government Corruption Explored: The storyline examines a self-inflicted urban disaster following the electoral wins of Mayor Pamela Isley (Poison Ivy) and Police Commissioner Vandal Savage.

The storyline examines a self-inflicted urban disaster following the electoral wins of Mayor Pamela Isley (Poison Ivy) and Police Commissioner Vandal Savage. Heroes on the Ground: While city leadership falters, figures like Batman, Cassandra Cain, Jim Gordon, and officer Hall fight to save civilian lives from toxic herbicides and rampaging flora.

When Electing a Supervillain Goes Wrong

Gotham City has survived a staggering array of trials, from lethal man-made plagues like the Clench in Contagion to criminal turf wars. Yet, the current crisis hitting the Bat-Family titles presents a radical shift in perspective. A few months ago, Pamela Isley enjoyed a stellar 92% approval rating after stepping into the mayoral seat. That early political momentum has violently evaporated as giant plants choke off major thoroughfares, sever communication systems, and push Gotham toward an asphyxiating dawn.

Here is the kicker: nobody in Gotham can claim they weren’t warned. Putting Poison Ivy in charge of municipal policy while installing Vandal Savage as Police Commissioner is a recipe for ecological collapse. Maybe we deserve it.”

Dividing the Night Across the Bat-Family Titles

What makes Bad Seeds structurally compelling is its real-time fragmentation across multiple tie-in books. Rather than focusing solely on the Dark Knight, the narrative captures the single-night panic from radically different vantage points. Over in Batgirl, Cassandra Cain defends her favorite local noodle shop from encroaching roots, grounding the macro-scale disaster in intimate community spaces. Meanwhile, veteran lawman Jim Gordon struggles to maintain basic public safety in Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central as the city infrastructure disintegrates beneath his boots.

But the math of survival tells a different story when the city’s own protectors turn against each other. In Detective Comics #1113, Vandal Savage orders police officers to blanket the metropolitan area with a lethal herbicide—regardless of the thousands of civilian casualties it will cause. When Batman fails to intercept one of the chemical-dropping zeppelins in time, a brave officer named Hall chooses to go rogue, opting to defy lethal orders from her superiors even at the risk of being shot by her own colleagues.

Key Fronts in the Batman: Bad Seeds Crossover Event Title / Issue Focal Character The Conflict Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central Jim Gordon & Officer Espinoza Struggling to maintain public order and police integrity amid total systemic failure. Batgirl Cassandra Cain Defending local neighborhood landmarks, including a favorite noodle shop, from encroaching flora. Detective Comics #1113 Batman & Officer Hall Halting rogue police directives and lethal herbicide drops ordered by Commissioner Vandal Savage. Poison Ivy #48 Pamela Isley Waging an environmental war via the Parliament of Trees against municipal leadership.

The Resilience Hidden Within Gotham’s Bad Seeds

Is Gotham truly a wicked city that asks for its own destruction, or is it simply a crucible that tests the limits of human endurance? Flashbacks to classic crossovers like Contagion often highlight the despair of ordinary citizens wondering what they did to deserve such cruelty. Yet, moments like Officer Hall’s defiance prove that the city’s soul remains uncorrupted. Batman intervenes just in time to save Hall from her mutinous peers, reinforcing a vital moral core: “Good people disobey bad orders.”

As the event continues through Poison Ivy #48 and the broader October Bat-family publishing slate, the narrative challenges readers to look at Gotham from a sharper angle. The environmental warfare between Poison Ivy, the Parliament of Trees, and Vandal Savage might stem from corrupt governance, but the resistance comes from everyday cops and vigilantes. The seeds planted across this chaotic night may be bad, but the blooms that survive the sunrise could redefine Gotham’s future entirely.