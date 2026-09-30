Andrew Scott Stars in Elsinore Trailer as Ian Charleson

The first trailer for Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott as Scottish stage star Ian Charleson, offers an extended look at the biographical drama following Charleson’s preparation to play Hamlet at London’s National Theatre while seriously ill with AIDS. Directed by Simon Stone and written by Stephen Beresford, the film opens the BFI London Film Festival on October 7, ahead of its Irish cinema release on January 29, 2027.

The Bottom Line

Awards Momentum: Elsinore has already secured the International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, establishing early Oscar buzz for Andrew Scott’s lead performance.

Elsinore has already secured the International People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, establishing early Oscar buzz for Andrew Scott’s lead performance. Star-Studded Cast: Alongside Scott, the biographical drama features Billie Piper as casting director Patsy Pollock, Olivia Colman as doctor Margaret Johnson, and a supporting ensemble including Johnny Flynn and Joe Locke.

Alongside Scott, the biographical drama features Billie Piper as casting director Patsy Pollock, Olivia Colman as doctor Margaret Johnson, and a supporting ensemble including Johnny Flynn and Joe Locke. High-Profile Festival Debut: The feature will receive its European premiere on October 7, opening the BFI London Film Festival before heading to cinemas in January 2027.

Tracking Ian Charleson’s Final Stage Triumph

The biographical drama explores the final months of Ian Charleson’s life. The narrative opens with Charleson experiencing career frustration following his well-known turn as Olympic athlete and missionary Eric Liddell in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire. Voicing his ambition to tackle Shakespeare’s most famous role, Charleson notes in the trailer that it is “the greatest part you can play. In the greatest theatre.” Casting director Patsy Pollock, portrayed by Billie Piper, informs him that director Richard Eyre is considering him for the National Theatre production.

Charleson ultimately stepped into the demanding role after Daniel Day-Lewis left the production in 1989. The footage captures the physical toll of his illness, showing a make-up artist noticing a lesion on his face. When he visits doctor Margaret Johnson, played by Olivia Colman, and asks whether she has seen men like him before, she confirms she has, prompting Charleson to assert his unwavering resolve: “I have to play Hamlet.”

Balancing Artistic Ambition with Deteriorating Health

As rehearsals progress, director Richard Eyre raises concerns regarding Charleson’s deteriorating health. Refusing to step down, Charleson insists on maintaining control over his career and legacy. “You’re not letting me. Determined that his diagnosis should not define public perception of his final artistic endeavor, Charleson declares during rehearsal, “If people see me and not the character that I play, then I’ve failed. I won’t be a victim.”

The trailer culminates with Scott delivering a powerful glimpse of Hamlet’s iconic “To be or not to be” monologue. It’s glory. It’s joy.” Ian Charleson was best known on screen for his performances in Chariots of Fire and Gandhi, while his celebrated stage career encompassed leading roles in Guys and Dolls, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Fool for Love. Diagnosed with HIV in 1986, he passed away in January 1990 at the age of 40, shortly after completing his acclaimed run as Hamlet.”

Production Scale and Festival Trajectory

Elsinore Production and Release Timeline Milestone Detail Director Simon Stone Screenwriter Stephen Beresford Early Accolade International People’s Choice Award (Toronto International Film Festival) European Premiere BFI London Film Festival (October 7) Irish Theatrical Release January 29, 2027

The film’s ensemble cast features Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, Monica Dolan, Joe Locke, Juliet Stevenson, and Peter Mullan. For Andrew Scott, taking on the role of Ian Charleson represents a profound thematic return to Elsinore, having previously played Hamlet himself in Robert Icke’s celebrated 2017 stage production.

With its upcoming European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 7, Elsinore positions itself as a major contender for the upcoming awards season. Audiences in Ireland will have the opportunity to see Scott’s acclaimed performance when the film arrives in cinemas on January 29, 2027.