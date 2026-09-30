Fudan University researchers reveal how oncogenic viruses drive tumor growth

Researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University, publishing in Nature Microbiology on September 29, 2026, discovered that oncogenic viruses like KSHV, Epstein-Barr, and HPV hijack chaperone-mediated autophagy to drive tumor growth. Analyzing data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer showing 2.3 million infection-linked cancer cases in 2024, the team identified LAMP2A SUMOylation as a critical mechanism and demonstrated tumor reduction using inhibitory peptides in mouse models.

Viral Hijacking of Cellular Recycling Pathways in Oncology

Oncogenic viruses do not merely transform healthy cells through direct genetic mutation; they frequently co-opt baseline cellular upkeep to ensure their own survival. A collaborative investigative team coordinated by Fudan University in Shanghai published findings in Nature Microbiology revealing how specific tumor-associated viruses manipulate chaperone-mediated autophagy, or CMA. This selective degradation pathway is normally responsible for sweeping damaged proteins to lysosomes for cellular clearance. Instead, pathogens such as the Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus, the Epstein-Barr virus, and human papillomavirus alter this internal sanitation system to foster an environment conducive to tumor proliferation and angiogenesis.

The global impact of viral oncogenesis remains a substantial public health burden. A comprehensive analysis released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that approximately 2.3 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide in 2024—roughly 12 percent of the global total—were attributable to infectious agents. By understanding how pathogens exploit cellular mechanics, medical science moves closer to addressing the root drivers of infection-associated malignancies.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Recycling Manipulation: Viruses target specific proteins responsible for cell cleanup, turning the cell’s internal waste disposal system into a growth engine for tumors.

Viruses target specific proteins responsible for cell cleanup, turning the cell’s internal waste disposal system into a growth engine for tumors. The LAMP2A Target: Researchers identified a precise molecular gateway called LAMP2A that viruses chemically modify via TRIM32 to hyperactivate this recycling pathway.

Researchers identified a precise molecular gateway called LAMP2A that viruses chemically modify via TRIM32 to hyperactivate this recycling pathway. Pre-Clinical Inhibition: Experimental blocking peptides successfully restricted tumor expansion in animal models, though human clinical trials have not yet begun.

Unlocking the Molecular Axis of LAMP2A and TRIM32

At the center of this newly mapped virological circuit lies chaperone-mediated autophagy, a highly selective process where target proteins bind to specific receptors and are escorted directly to lysosomes for enzymatic breakdown. Rather than functioning as a general cellular clear-out, CMA operates with strict molecular selectivity. The transmembrane protein LAMP2A serves as the indispensable gatekeeper for this transport system.

Experimental models utilizing the Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus demonstrate that the viral infection triggers an enzyme known as TRIM32. This protein applies three distinct molecular tags—specifically SUMO2 and SUMO3—onto the LAMP2A receptor, a post-translational modification termed SUMOylation. This chemical alteration shifts LAMP2A’s cellular localization toward the nucleus and accelerates overall CMA activity. Within experimental models of Kaposi sarcoma, Epstein-Barr-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma, and HPV-driven cervical cancer, researchers observed a positive correlation between TRIM32 and LAMP2A expression levels across clinical samples.

Viral Model Associated Malignancy Key Molecular Target Intervention Strategy Kaposi Sarcoma-Associated Herpesvirus (KSHV) Kaposi Sarcoma LAMP2A / TRIM32 Axis P3 and P7 inhibitory peptides Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma LAMP2A SUMOylation Pathway P3 and P7 inhibitory peptides Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Cervical Carcinoma Chaperone-Mediated Autophagy (CMA) P3 and P7 inhibitory peptides

Pre-Clinical Peptide Interventions and Future Translational Hurdles

To disrupt this pathogenic feedback loop, the research team engineered two small peptides, designated P3 and P7, designed specifically to block the SUMOylation of LAMP2A. When administered to infected cellular lines, these peptides successfully reversed tumor-promoting traits. Furthermore, testing in xenograft mouse models demonstrated a measurable reduction in both tumor volume and vascularization surrounding the malignant masses. These vascular experiments utilized cohorts of six animals per study group to establish preliminary efficacy parameters.

Despite these promising laboratory milestones, clinical translation remains distant. The study authors explicitly note that P3 and P7 have not been evaluated in human patients. Extensive pharmacological profiling—encompassing pharmacokinetic distribution, systemic toxicity screening, and optimal dosing schedules—must be completed. Researchers must also determine whether suppressing this viral-host axis can be achieved without disrupting essential physiological autophagy required for normal cellular homeostasis. Intellectual property filings related to these compositions list six of the study’s authors—Qiliang Cai, Yulin Zhang, Zhongwei Dong, Ke Peng, Caixia Zhu, and Yuyan Wang—as inventors on a provisional patent application assigned to Fudan University.

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