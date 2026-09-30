Padres Rout Cubs 8-0 in Wild Card Opener With Tatis HR

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a leadoff home run on the very first pitch Tuesday night, propelling the San Diego Padres to an 8-0 rout of the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series at Petco Park. Michael King carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning, and Manny Machado added a home run and a double to set a commanding tone for San Diego.

A Historic Opening Statement at Petco Park

The sellout crowd in San Diego barely had time to settle into their seats before the Padres seized absolute control of the series opener. On the first pitch of the evening, Fernando Tatis Jr. demolished a changeup from Chicago starter Matthew Boyd for a 405-foot shot to center field. That explosive swing made Tatis the first leadoff hitter in Padres postseason history to homer on the opening pitch of a playoff game.

Moments later, Manny Machado followed suit. He launched another changeup over the left-field wall, securing his ninth career postseason home run—a new franchise record. Just like that, the Padres staked themselves to a 2-0 lead, sparking pandemonium across a stadium where fans danced in the aisles and roared in unison.

“Me da confianza saber que el equipo tiene confianza en mí para lanzar en estos juegos,” Michael King noted after shouldering the pitching load. “Pero luego, cuando tienes a nuestras superestrellas luciéndose así en la parte baja de la primera, lo hace mucho más fácil.”

Michael King Flirts with Postseason History

While the offense manufactured immediate fireworks, Michael King delivered a masterclass on the mound. King baffled the highest-scoring lineup in Major League Baseball by taking a no-hit bid into the seventh inning.

King set the tone immediately by striking out Pete Crow-Armstrong on three pitches. He ultimately retired the side efficiently and navigated minor traffic in the second and third frames without surrendering a run. The hitless bid finally ended with one out in the seventh inning when Nico Hoerner poked an infield single. King departed after 96 pitches, having struck out eight batters across seven brilliant shutout innings to earn a thunderous standing ovation from the home crowd.

“The fans were incredible,” Chicago manager Craig Counsell admitted. “They had much to celebrate tonight, and we didn’t give them anything to stay quiet about.”

Padding the Lead and Suppressing the Cubs

San Diego did not rest on its early two-run cushion. In the third inning, Tatis walked and promptly scored from first base when Machado drove a double high off the center-field wall. Xander Bogaerts extended the advantage in the fourth, punishing a full-count changeup from Boyd and sending it soaring over the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

The Padres poured it on in the fifth against Chicago reliever Javier Assad. Jackson Merrill stroked a two-run single into center field, and a subsequent passed ball allowed Ty France to scamper home, stretching the lead to 8-0.

Game 1 Statistical Breakdown Team Runs Hits Errors Chicago Cubs 0 1 0 San Diego Padres 8 11 1

Looking Ahead to Game 2

The victory grants San Diego the historical momentum that accompanies Game 1 victories in best-of-three postseason formats. Yet, Craig Stammen cautioned against premature celebration as the series shifts to its crucial second contest.

Cubs Padres Wild Card Preview | Sources Tell Jeff Passan

“No podríamos haberlo escrito mejor… (pero) es solo un juego, y tenemos un trabajo que hacer para terminar la serie,” remarked Craig Stammen. “Los Cachorros son un gran equipo. No jugaron su mejor partido esta noche, pero les garantizo que van a jugar su mejor partido mañana.”

Game 2 unfolds Wednesday night at Petco Park. The winner of this matchup advances to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.