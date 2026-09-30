Plymouth Leaders Model 250 Years of American Fashion at Historic Hedge House

On September 16, local elected officials, business owners, and community leaders stepped onto the runway at Plymouth’s historic Hedge House for “Revolutionary Runway,” a unique community fashion show presented by the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce and House Cat Vintage & Consignment that charted 250 years of American history through clothing.

Dressing Through the Decades at the Historic Hedge House

History rarely feels tangible when trapped behind museum glass. But earlier this month, Plymouth’s historic Hedge House traded quiet exhibition rooms for a high-energy community runway. Local leaders and business figures modeled everything from deerskin regalia to 1980s skiwear to illustrate how apparel intersects with cultural shifts over two and a half centuries. Clothing serves as a visual ledger of social change, capturing economic shifts, gender norms, and political movements.

The event stemmed from a creative collaboration among Amy Naples, executive director of the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and Stephen Cole, chair of the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee. Both serve on the town’s 250th commemoration committee. Seeking a dynamic way to mark the milestone while spotlighting local commerce, they partnered with Abby Thompson, owner of House Cat Vintage & Consignment. Thompson curated the wardrobe entirely from vintage and secondhand pieces available at her shop, save for a few distinct accessories.

Centering Indigenous History and Local Voices

Crucially, the programming placed Indigenous history at the forefront. The evening opened with an acknowledgment that the land is the traditional and continuing homeland of the Wampanoag Nation. Amara Newcomb, a citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and a proud Two-Spirit individual, and her wife, Eva Blake, a citizen of the Assonet Wampanoag, opened the runway wearing traditional Northeastern Wampanoag deerskin regalia. They were followed by 14-year-old high school student Ava Hannigan, a Herring Pond Wampanoag tribal youth, who wore a ribbon skirt handmade by her grandmother, Herring Pond Wampanoag Chairwoman Melissa Ferretti.

By integrating tribal history into a celebration of American style, organizers ensured the region’s foundational narratives remained visible. Naples emphasized that honoring local tribes was essential to telling an authentic story of the region. From there, the runway progressed, mapping out centuries of shifting silhouettes worn by an eclectic cross-section of community participants.

Chronological Evolution of Styles Featured at Revolutionary Runway Era Featured Look Worn By Pre-Colonial / Indigenous Traditional deerskin regalia & handmade ribbon skirts Amara Newcomb, Eva Blake, Ava Hannigan 1800s Empire-waist dress with large hoop skirt and black hat Deb Iaquinto Late 19th Century Period menswear with splashy details Dylan Fernandes Roaring ’20s Flapper look with short hem and dropped waist Michelle Badger 1910s Peaky Blinders-inspired menswear Jordan Chabot Early 20th Century Titanic-ready period styling Katy Thayer 1950s James Dean-inspired denim look David Gallerani Late 1960s Bold psychedelic dress (Summer of Love) Kathleen LaNatra 1970s Bell-bottoms, tinted aviators, patterned shirt Stephen Cole

Community Engagement Meets Public History

Beyond state legislators and tribal members, local business operators embraced the theatricality of the evening. Jordan Chabot of Speedwell Tavern adopted a 1910s Peaky Blinders aesthetic, while Katy Thayer of Uva Wine Bar showcased an early-century aesthetic. David Gallerani of Cape Auto Body channeled the 1950s rebel in denim.

Deb Iaquinto, chair of the Plymouth Select Board, noted the organic appeal of the event. Wearing an 1800s hoop skirt provided a tangible sense of how physical constraints shaped past daily life. Stephen Cole showcased 1970s bell-bottoms, a patterned shirt, and tinted aviators.

The Takeaway

As communities across the United States plan milestones for upcoming historical commemorations, Plymouth’s Revolutionary Runway offers a blueprint for blending civic engagement with local culture. By utilizing vintage curation and community-led modeling, the Chamber transformed standard civic programming into an interactive history lesson.