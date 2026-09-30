Selma Flores detained at Dilley facility faces COVID-19 outbreak

Selma Flores, a Honduran national detained at the Dilley ICE detention facility, has spent nine months in custody while facing a COVID-19 outbreak in her housing unit. Her family reports she is experiencing persistent symptoms without adequate medical access, while her eldest son manages her household.

The Arrest and Nine-Month Custody at Dilley Selma Flores was detained on January 23, 2026, by a sheriff’s agent as she left her home. She was subsequently transferred to ICE custody and moved through three different detention facilities. Her detention has now reached the nine-month mark, creating severe disruption for her family in the United States, where she has lived since 2010. With their mother confined, her eldest son has assumed full responsibility for his two younger siblings. He carries the domestic, emotional, and financial burdens of the household in her absence.

COVID-19 Outbreak and Medical Access Concerns Recent weeks brought a sharp increase in anxiety for Flores and her relatives as a coronavirus outbreak emerged inside the Dilley facility. According to information relayed by a recently released fellow detainee, 11 individuals are currently housed in the same room where Flores is detained, and multiple people have tested positive. The conditions inside include detainees fainting and experiencing convulsions. Despite receiving a formal notice stating she would not be placed in quarantine, Flores reports persistent symptoms, including extreme fatigue and fever. Her family states that requests submitted to access the facility clinic have gone unanswered, leaving her without medical evaluation or treatment.

Legal Complications and Financial Strain Flores’s immigration proceedings have been compounded by severe legal setbacks. During her application process for asylum, her family paid a total of $12,000 across three separate instances involving fraudulent or negligent representation. Her first attorney failed to respond to information requested by an immigration judge due to negligence, and a second individual who took payment turned out not to be a licensed attorney. To challenge her ongoing detention, the family aims to file a habeas corpus petition. To fund this legal effort and secure her release, relatives established a fundraising page under the name Katherine Alemán.

Overview of the Dilley Detention Case Detail Information Detainee Selma Flores (Honduran national) Time in US Resident since 2010 Date of Arrest January 23, 2026 Current Facility Dilley ICE detention center Time in Custody 9 months Medical Issue COVID-19 outbreak in housing unit (11 cases in room) Legal Hurdles $12,000 lost to negligent and fraudulent representatives