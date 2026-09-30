Paris Basketball Suffers Second EuroLeague Defeat Against Partizan Belgrade

The Paris Basketball EuroLeague campaign hit a severe roadblock on September 29, 2026, dropping to consecutive defeats after a 79-92 home loss to Partizan Belgrade at the Adidas Arena. Despite 19 points from Nadir Hifi, Max Lefèvre’s squad faltered under intense defensive pressure and surrendered 20 turnovers, allowing the veteran Serbian side to control the tempo.

How the Defensive Pressure and Turnovers Derailed Paris

For a club accustomed to pushing past the 90-point threshold in European competition, the offensive stagnation displayed on home soil was alarming. Paris accumulated 20 turnovers on the night, directly feeding Partizan’s transition game and yielding easy layups. Nadir Hifi bore the brunt of the defensive scheme, committing 7 of those giveaways while being hunted relentlessly by opposing guards.

Partizan deployed a sophisticated trapping scheme that cut the rhythm of the Paris backcourt. In his post-match comments captured by EuroLeague TV, Max Lefèvre laid bare the structural breakdown of his side:

“We lacked organization in the second half, we stopped moving the ball around” — Max Lefèvre

Added to that lack of ball rotation was a defensive lapse that gave up 92 points to a disciplined Belgrade roster. Lefèvre noted that conceding that volume of points makes winning in this competition nearly impossible, pointing directly to transition defense leaks caused by live-ball turnovers.

Carlik Jones and the Execution of the ‘Anti-Hifi’ Plan

While Paris managed a respectable 37% clip from beyond the arc—launching 30 attempts from deep compared to just 28 two-pointers—their shot selection failed to offset the efficiency gap. Partizan shot a clinical 54.1% from the floor, led by MVP Carlik Jones who poured in 20 points.

Speaking after the buzzer, Jones detailed the precise tactical assignment handed to his backcourt partners to neutralize Paris’s primary scoring threat:

“I congratulate ‘Pajo’ (Alessandro Pajola) and Luca Vildoza; they had a big task tonight against Hifi. They made life difficult for him, they were everywhere on the court.” — Carlik Jones

Team Statistics Comparison: Paris Basketball vs. Partizan Belgrade Statistic Paris Basketball Partizan Belgrade Final Score 79 92 Field Goal Percentage 48.3% 54.1% 3-Pointers Made/Attempted 11/30 (37%) 8/19 Free Throws Made/Attempted 10/13 18/24 Total Rebounds 33 29 Turnovers 20 12

Atmosphere Control and Quick Turnaround Against Zalgiris

The tactical battle on the hardwood was mirrored by a fierce psychological edge in the stands. A massive contingent of “Grobari” supporters filled the Adidas Arena sectors, unfurling flags, chanting continuously, and creating an environment mirroring the hostile atmosphere of Belgrade. That vocal backing fueled Partizan as they built on their opening win against Olimpia Milano, cementing an early-season trajectory that points far higher than their 15th-place finish last term.

For Paris, however, there is zero margin for self-pity. With the schedule offering no respite, the club faces a 48-hour countdown before hosting Zalgiris Kaunas at the same venue. Lefèvre and his staff must solve their ball-security issues immediately to avoid sliding deeper into an early European deficit.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.