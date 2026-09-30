Suffolk Men’s Soccer Climbs to No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches Region II Poll

Suffolk Men’s Soccer Climbs to Fourth in Region II Poll

Suffolk men’s soccer reached fourth in the United Soccer Coaches Region II rankings on September 29, 2026, following a 2-0-0 week with shutout wins over Emmanuel and Hartford. Bill Maddock’s squad extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches, maintaining a presence in the regional poll since September 2024.

Inside the Unbeaten Run and Regional Standing

The blue-and-gold secured their fourth-place position in the Region II rankings released Tuesday afternoon by the national organization. This placement matches the peak ranking the program achieved at the close of the 2025 campaign on November 4, 2025. But the tape tells a different story regarding how gritty this current run has been; a 3-0 victory over Emmanuel coupled with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Conference of New England rival Hartford pushed the side’s overall record to 5-1-3.

Crucially, this stretch extends Suffolk’s unbeaten streak to eight games (5-0-3). Historical match logs dating back to the 2002 season confirm this as the longest known undefeated streak in the program’s record books. Bill Maddock’s squad has entrenched itself among the region’s elite, ensuring the program has not missed a single regional poll appearance since September 2024.

Conference Dynamics and Upcoming Fixtures

Region II remains a tightly contested landscape for Conference of New England programs. Suffolk stands as one of four CNE representatives in the latest table. Roger Williams sits just one spot ahead of the Rams in third place, boasting a 4-1-3 record, while Gordon and Endicott entered the regional picture at fifth and seventh respectively.

Region II Top Rankings Snapshot (September 29, 2026) Rank School Previous Rank W-L-T 1 Babson 1 6-0-1 2 Wheaton 2 5-1-3 3 Roger Williams 3 4-1-3 4 Suffolk 6 5-1-3 5 Gordon NR 3-3-1

Here is what the analytics missed regarding the regional voting structure: according to United Soccer Coaches guidelines, regional rankings are compiled by regional chairs utilizing college soccer scoreboards and active coach votes. While these regional lists serve as an indicator of week-to-week status, they hold no bearing on championship eligibility status.

Building on this momentum, Suffolk faces a quick turnaround. The team continues its 2026 campaign tonight under the lights at Gordon Field in Waltham, Massachusetts, squaring off against Brandeis at 7:30 p.m.

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