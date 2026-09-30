Andre Drummond Signs With New York Knicks to Fill Backup Center Role

Andre Drummond, an NBA veteran and lifelong Knicks fan, has officially signed with the New York Knicks as their lone significant newcomer ahead of the upcoming season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Rebounding Floor: Drummond’s career average of 11.9 rebounds per game ensures category production in fantasy leagues whenever he spells Karl-Anthony Towns.

Drummond’s career average of 11.9 rebounds per game ensures category production in fantasy leagues whenever he spells Karl-Anthony Towns. Offensive Evolution: Having converted 32 3-pointers during the 2025-26 campaign, Drummond adds a stretch-big dimension that could occasionally alter floor spacing in deep fantasy formats.

A Childhood Dream Realized in Westchester

Growing up just outside New York City in Mount Vernon, Andre Drummond watched the Knicks from a fan’s perspective long before stepping onto an NBA floor. After a standout collegiate season at UConn, his professional journey spanned stints with six different franchises before arriving in Manhattan. Following a playoff series loss to New York last spring while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Drummond recognized the team’s championship ceiling firsthand.

“After our series I was telling one of my friends, ‘I think they might mess around and do it,’” Drummond said Tuesday at the team’s Greenburgh practice facility. “And lo and behold, they pulled it out.” Returning to the area made straightforward sense for the 33-year-old center as he evaluates the twilight phase of his 14-year career.

Filling the Void Left by Mitchell Robinson

The 6-foot-11 veteran arrives with a singular mandate: absorb the backup center minutes vacated by Mitchell Robinson, who joined the Boston Celtics in free agency. Robinson anchored the paint as the longest-tenured player on the roster, leaving behind substantial defensive responsibilities. Rather than attempting to replicate Robinson’s specific defensive scheme, the coaching staff emphasizes authentic integration.

“Obviously Mitch was near and dear to all our hearts, obviously. And I think the best part about this situation Andre’s in, he’s not coming in to be Mitch, he’s coming to be himself,” team captain Jalen Brunson noted. “So we’ve got to give him the conference to go out there and be himself.”

Andre Drummond Career Profile vs. Recent Season Metrics Metric Career Average 2025-26 Season Points Per Game 12.1 N/A Rebounds Per Game 11.9 High clip 3-Pointers Made 18 (First 13 Seasons) 32 NBA Teams Played For 6 Prior Franchises New York Knicks (8th)

Tactical Evolution and Locker Room Integration

Head coach Mike Brown inherits a stable rotation that brings back key reserves Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Clarkson alongside a starting five intact for two seasons. Integrating a single primary newcomer creates a unique dynamic for a locker room accustomed to stability. “It’s like an outcast trying to just fit in, but the guys are very welcoming,” Drummond admitted.

Beyond traditional pick-and-roll defense and high-volume rebounding, Drummond brings an expanded offensive repertoire. After netting just 18 total triples across his first 13 professional campaigns, he knocked down 32 long-range attempts during the 2025-26 season. That perimeter threat, paired with veteran locker room leadership, gives New York an intriguing tactical wrinkle as they defend their title.

“I’m able to rebound the ball at a high clip still. Obviously, with the addition of the 3-point shot, being able to be a good pick-and-roll defender,” Drummond said. “I’m just a great locker room guy, all together, is really what keeps me around.”

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