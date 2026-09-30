PKP Cargo Management Stripped as Court Hands Full Control to Restructuring Administrator

Warsaw District Court stripped the management board of PKP Cargo (WSE: PKP) of its administrative powers on Tuesday, transferring full control of the restructuring rail freight operator to Sanation Administrator Paweł Głodek. The court order follows a deepening liquidity gap and a bitter impasse with major creditors, including the European Investment Bank.

Financial Restructuring at a Crossroads Immediate Control Shift: Paweł Głodek assumes full managerial control, including ordinary management duties, bypassing the company’s executive board.

Paweł Głodek assumes full managerial control, including ordinary management duties, bypassing the company’s executive board. The Core Conflict: Negotiations collapsed after creditors, notably the European Investment Bank and PKP PLK, rejected debt-to-equity proposals and revenue-sharing terms.

Negotiations collapsed after creditors, notably the European Investment Bank and PKP PLK, rejected debt-to-equity proposals and revenue-sharing terms. Operational continuity remains stable for customers and freight operations despite the severe boardroom shakeup.

Court Intervention Ends Months of Management Impasse

The Regional Court for the Capital City of Warsaw issued a binding decision revoking the debtor’s authorization to manage its enterprise outside of ordinary operations. The ruling takes effect immediately. Under the updated sanation protocols, administrator Paweł Głodek executes all business actions in his own name on behalf of the company, leaving executive officers sidelined from operational decisions.

Management stated that they pursued all viable avenues to reach an agreement with primary creditors. Yet, according to company releases, institutional expectations proved incompatible with corporate survival. Executives pointed directly to external stakeholders for dragging out the timeline.

“Their expectations were unrealistic and incompatible with the interest of the company, which the management board must guard,” the company stated regarding lenders like the European Investment Bank (EIB) and rail infrastructure manager PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe.

Liquidity Pressures and Collapsed Debt Negotiations

The standoff centers on divergent views regarding debt resolution. PKP Cargo entered restructuring proceedings in July 2024. Throughout the subsequent months, executives worked alongside the administrator to amend settlement proposals, eventually dropping plans to convert bank debt into equity. Instead, final proposals offered revenue-sharing mechanisms linked to a coal-decision compensation payout, alongside alternative recovery structures.

However, prolonged negotiations created a severe operational hurdle. Because the enterprise must service current obligations using internal cash flow during ongoing restructuring, a substantial liquidity gap emerged.

“Earlier development of an arrangement with creditors could have closed the sanation process and allowed the company to use debt financing,” executive Paweł Miłek noted in an official statement. Miłek maintained that demands from the EIB and PKP PLK risked crippling the firm’s capacity to adapt to shifting freight markets.

Operational Continuity Amid Management Overhaul

PKP Cargo Restructuring Metrics and Timeline Indicator Status Details Restructuring Initiation Active Opened by Warsaw Court in July 2024 Current Administrator Paweł Głodek Full control assumed under recent court order Key Creditors Involved EIB, PKP PLK Disputed debt restructuring terms and settlement plans Operational Status Functioning Freight and customer services operating without disruption

Despite the dramatic legal pivot, administrator Paweł Głodek moved quickly to reassure markets and clients that core logistics operations will proceed uninterrupted. Głodek emphasized that taking direct control does not reset the restructuring process, but rather accelerates it toward a binding arrangement.

“I do not anticipate a lengthy transitional period.”

Path Forward for Central Europe’s Freight Giant

The removal of the executive board from decision-making marks a decisive turning point in one of Central Europe’s most closely watched corporate turnarounds. With the administrator now holding absolute authority over both ordinary and extraordinary management, future creditor negotiations will bypass the traditional executive channel entirely.

The ultimate objective remains finalising a legally binding arrangement with financial institutions, exiting the sanation procedure, and restoring standard corporate governance. For now, however, the financial architecture of the carrier rests squarely in the hands of the court-appointed administrator.