Former Slovak President Rudolf Schuster Honors Eduard Chmelár with Commemorative Medal

When a Political Critic Meets a Former President: Eduard Chmelár’s Unexpected Encounter in Medzev

Eduard Chmelár, a former advisor to Prime Minister Robert Fico, recently experienced an unexpected change of heart regarding former Slovak President Rudolf Schuster. Marking his 55th birthday, Chmelár received a commemorative medal from the 92-year-old former head of state during a visit to Košice and Schuster’s hometown of Medzev, completely upending his initial skepticism.

From Initial Skepticism to Genuine Admiration

Chmelár admitted that his perception of Schuster’s legacy was not always glowing. Reflecting on his initial impressions of the Schuster Family Museum of Cinematography, Chmelár confessed on social media that he originally dismissed the initiative as a mere egotrip. However, as a historian specializing in the history of media and communications, he found himself genuinely captivated by the rare artifacts housed within.

Preserving Heritage and Hosting Global Leaders

Beyond the cinematic exhibits, the birthday excursion included a tour of a historic water hammer mill—a recognized national cultural property that Schuster personally worked to save. True to local tradition, Chmelár even prepared a traditional hammerer’s dish known as živánka in an ancient pavnica structure.

The visit also highlighted Medzev’s deep historical ties, including a past royal visit by Emperor Joseph II. Chmelár observed how Schuster successfully drew prominent international figures to the eastern Slovak town over the years, including King Carl XVI. Gustav of Sweden, Prince Albert of Monaco, and several former heads of state such as Leonid Kučma of Ukraine and Ferenc Mádl of Hungary.

A Warm Personal Tribute to Rudolf Schuster

The visit culminated in deep personal emotion and mutual respect between the veteran statesman and the visiting historian. Accompanied by his partner Diana Štrofová, Chmelár expressed profound gratitude for the hospitality shown by both Schuster and Medzev Mayor Radoslav Gedeon.

"Vážený pán prezident, milý Rudko, doteraz som dojatý tvojou pohostinnosťou a zaskočený tvojimi darmi.”