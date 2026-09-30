Pásztor Erzsi Celebrates 90th Birthday with Daughter Heni

Beloved Hungarian actress Pásztor Erzsi, famous for her iconic role as Janka néni in the television series Szomszédok, celebrated her 90th birthday. Surrounded by colleagues at the Játékszín theatre, the Kossuth- and Jászai Mari-award-winning star marked the milestone while leaning on the devoted daily care of her daughter, Heni, who recently relocated back to Hungary after years living in Italy.

The Bottom Line Milestone Birthday: Pásztor Erzsi celebrated her 90th birthday at Budapest’s Játékszín theatre alongside close friends and colleagues.

Pásztor Erzsi celebrated her 90th birthday at Budapest’s Játékszín theatre alongside close friends and colleagues. Family Support: Her daughter, Heni, who previously lived in Italy, has returned home to manage daily care, cooking, and shopping following the actress’s recent health setbacks.

Her daughter, Heni, who previously lived in Italy, has returned home to manage daily care, cooking, and shopping following the actress’s recent health setbacks. Graceful Retirement: Having stepped away from the stage after a 66-year career, Pásztor faces aging without bitterness, embracing her natural appearance and peacefully accepting the passage of time.

Celebrating Nine Decades of Theatre History

The milestone celebration at the Játékszín theatre brought together the tight-knit community of Hungarian stage and screen talent to honor a career spanning nearly seven decades. Pásztor Erzsi completed her studies at the Academy of Drama and Film in 1959, under the mentorship of Miklós Szinetár, before taking her first professional steps at the Csokonai Theatre in Debrecen. Over the next 66 years, the stage served as her second home.

That theatrical run concluded recently as health complications altered her daily rhythms. Following a series of winter falls on icy streets and a frightening moment when she momentarily lost consciousness during a performance at the theatre—subsequently noting to the Bors tabloid that she managed the unexpected blackout herself while on stage—the actress made the decision to step away from live performances. Yet, speaking about her departure, she displays no bitterness toward an industry she defined for generations.

Photo: hir36.hu

Daily Life and Family Support in Budapest

Age brings physical hurdles, and recent battles with illness have left the veteran performer significantly lighter and unable to manage unassisted daily routines. Her eyesight makes evening reading a challenge, restricting her literary habits mostly to old postcards and colleague profiles. However, her quality of life remains high thanks to domestic support.

“My days are going well, I read, but mostly just postcards and interesting articles about colleagues,” Pásztor shared with the Meglepetés magazine. “My eyes hurt too, I can’t manage much reading in the evening anymore. I go down sometimes, walk around the house, go out to the corridor, so I do get some fresh air, but my daughter takes care of me: she shops, cooks for me, and does a lot of things, so I don’t have that kind of worry.”

Embracing the Reality of Aging

While celebrity culture often obsesses over artificial youth, Pásztor approaches her ninth decade with characteristic wisdom and humor. Refusing to hide behind heavy stage makeup for studio appearances—which she notes makes her feel like a pursued fugitive—she openly assesses the reality of an aging performer’s public image.

Photo: origo.hu

“The 90-year-old skin looks like 120,” she remarked with characteristic candor to Meglepetés. “You have to acknowledge the passing of the years, because that is the human fate. They say whoever can accept this lives happily for a long time. I do the same. I have to accept the wrinkles too, because this is me as well.”

A Transformed Dynamic After Years Apart

The return of her daughter, Heni, has fundamentally reshaped the actress’s later years. For a considerable stretch, Heni lived far away in Italy, creating a geographical separation that limited their day-to-day contact. Since moving back to Hungary, Heni has stepped into the role of primary caregiver, managing medical appointments, household logistics, and companionship.

This domestic stability contrasts sharply with Pásztor’s turbulent earlier romances, which included a brief nine-month marriage during her academy days to László Jászai—nephew of Mari Jászai—whom she fondly remembered as a bohemian spirit who always pushed her toward the spotlight. A subsequent 21-year marriage to István Holl yielded her only child, Heni, before the actress ultimately found peace in solitude.

Pásztor Erzsi: Career and Life Milestones Milestone Detail Theatre Academy Graduation 1959 (Class mentored by Miklós Szinetár) First Professional Engagement Csokonai Theatre, Debrecen Career Span 66 years on stage Recent Milestone 90th birthday celebrated at Játékszín

Today, removed from the rigorous schedules of television and theatre sets, Pásztor Erzsi finds her fulfillment in quiet routines, family proximity, and the enduring affection of an audience that still regards her as television royalty. What are your favorite memories of Janka néni from the golden era of Szomszédok? Let us know in the comments below.