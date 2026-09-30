Škoda Auto Czech factories lead group efficiency as VW weighs plant closures

Skoda Auto is posting high profit margins per vehicle that surpass Audi and Porsche, driven by manufacturing efficiency across Czech plants like Mladá Boleslav and Kvasiny. While parent company Volkswagen restructures operations in Germany and weighs plant closures, Skoda’s strong EV pipeline and low production costs position the Czech carmaker as a standout performer in the wider automotive group.

Czech Factories Deliver Peak Efficiency for the Volkswagen Group

Skoda’s operations are running at full capacity across its domestic footprint. According to Martin Jahn, a departing member of the Skoda board of directors responsible for sales and marketing, the brand’s Czech facilities are among the most efficient in the entire corporate group. “From the perspective of costs, quality, and labor force, the Czech factories belong to the most efficient in the whole group,” Jahn said during a media meeting with Hospodářské noviny. He noted they are the best plants Volkswagen has, adding that he has no worries about their future. These low manufacturing costs have prompted speculation in German media that production of the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan could move to the Czech Republic as Volkswagen weighs closing up to four plants in Germany. Jahn noted that while no concrete decisions have been finalized, such a shift cannot be ruled out.

Navigating European EV Shifts and Surging Fuel Costs

Jahn noted that in certain countries, sales of combustion engines and electric models are split evenly at fifty-fifty, with Europe as a whole approaching a forty percent EV share. This consumer shift mirrors observations made by departing Volkswagen sales chief Martin Sander in an interview with Automobilwoche, signaling a permanent move toward battery-powered cars. Demand for Skoda’s volume-focused electric vehicles remains high, with the upcoming small electric Epiq securing over thirty-five thousand orders. This model relies on assembly lines in Pamplona, Spain, shared with the Volkswagen ID. Cross, as Czech plants currently lack physical space to take on the additional volume.

Leadership Shifts and Portfolio Retrenchment at Volkswagen

Executive changes are underway as Jahn transitions from Mladá Boleslav to Wolfsburg to succeed Martin Sander in managing Volkswagen sales, while Sander moves to Audi. Alongside Klaus Zellmer’s departure for Volvo, Jahn’s move is part of a broader corporate realignment. Jahn will also retain a seat on Skoda’s supervisory board, giving him a voice in selecting Zellmer’s successor. Meanwhile, Skoda is evaluating its traditional vehicle lineup against changing consumer tastes. While investments in internal combustion engines continue, models like the Fabia and Superb face potential cuts if sales volumes dip below profitable thresholds. Jahn emphasized that any such discontinuation will be decided strictly by Skoda based on profitability rather than mandated by Wolfsburg.

The Production Footprint and Model Lineup

Skoda’s current vehicle architecture balances traditional offerings with a growing portfolio of battery-electric SUVs like the Enyaq, Elroq, and the seven-seat Peaq. The brand continues to build vehicles outside the Czech Republic, including the Superb in Bratislava and the Epiq in Spain. As Volkswagen pushes forward with cost-cutting measures expected to eliminate one hundred thousand jobs and half of its model series in Germany, Skoda’s financial health insulates its core domestic plants from immediate restructuring impacts.