FBI Newark warns NJ residents of scammers using real agents’ names

Federal law enforcement authorities have issued a warning regarding an escalation in government imposter scams, where fraudsters are utilizing authentic federal agency phone numbers and the actual names of real federal law enforcement agents to establish fraudulent credibility and extract funds.

The Evolution of Federal Imposter Fraud The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Newark field office disclosed Tuesday that criminals have refined their tactics in an old fraud scheme that has targeted the public for years. While individuals posing as federal agents are nothing new, reports from New Jersey victims highlight a new twist designed to bypass traditional skepticism. Perpetrators are now calling residents from real federal agency phone numbers. To deepen the deception, the callers introduce themselves using the names of actual federal law enforcement personnel.

How Criminals Exploit Legitimate Federal Identities This strategy creates a verification hurdle for targets. When a recipient checks the incoming phone number or searches the agent’s name provided by the caller, the details often check out as entirely legitimate. Because the name the alleged scammers give is that of a real FBI employee, federal agencies are likely to confirm that the name the victim was given is legitimate. Fraudsters weaponize this to gain fraud victims’ trust. FBI Newark officials reported that one criminal even hosted a virtual meeting, with a background resembling a real FBI office.