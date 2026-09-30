Premier League Footballers Graduate from PFA Business School Course to Prepare for Life After Football

The 2026 PFA Business School Cohort: Premier League Footballers Stepping Into the Boardroom

The 2026 cohort of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Business School recently celebrated their graduation at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Featuring names like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Taiwo Awoniyi, the program prepares active players for careers as sporting directors and football executives by running alongside their demanding playing schedules.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Career Longevity Indicators: Veteran players pursuing executive qualifications often signal long-term stability and meticulous off-pitch planning.

Veteran players pursuing executive qualifications often signal long-term stability and meticulous off-pitch planning. Locker Room Leadership: Graduates like Cesar Azpilicueta and Steve Cook demonstrate elite cognitive bandwidth, balancing high-stakes tactical preparation with postgraduate academics.

Inside the Emirates Stadium Graduation

Resembling an Oxbridge ceremony, the gathering at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium brought together current figures and prominent veterans who have won major honors across Europe. The 2026 class showcased players looking beyond their playing days, mastering the complexities of global football sport directorship. Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall travelled by train from Merseyside to attend the ceremony, emphasizing that continuous education helps challenge persistent industry stereotypes.

“Obviously there are stereotypes around footballers,” Dewsbury-Hall notes. “But in every industry there are smart people and there are people who aren’t so smart. You’d be surprised how many intelligent people there are in football.” Dewsbury-Hall used the opportunity during the event to connect with former Everton midfielder Tim Cahill, now working in Qatari football, to discuss the art of scoring goals.

Balancing Elite Fixtures and Postgraduate Academics

Designing a curriculum for elite athletes requires an acute understanding of the football calendar. The PFA course is specifically structured to run alongside a professional career, scheduling seminars to minimize clashes with high-intensity training sessions and weekend fixtures. Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined the club from Nottingham Forest during the summer, balanced his rigorous studies while continuing his international commitments with Nigeria.

Photo: newslocker.com

Awoniyi points to the “ups and downs” he has experienced as a footballer, notably recovering from a serious injury sustained in May 2025 when he was placed in a medically induced coma after rupturing an intestine in a collision with a goalpost when playing for Nottingham Forest against Leicester City. Maintaining academic discipline serves as a vital anchor. “It’s not like a 9-5 job in football. We go in and sometimes finish quite early and, although it’s challenging, I think every footballer has time in the evening for something like this business school,” Awoniyi explains.

Player Current Club Key Qualification / Background Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Everton Postgraduate Diploma in Global Football Sport Directorship (PFA) Taiwo Awoniyi Coventry City Business Management Degree & PFA Business School Graduate Cesar Azpilicueta Retired Harvard MBA & PFA Business School Attendee Steve Cook Wycombe Wanderers PFA Graduate & UEFA Coaching Badges

Front-Office Preparation and Elite Mentorship

Cesar Azpilicueta, who retired from playing at the end of last season, understands the intersection of elite competition and academic rigor better than most. Having completed an MBA at Harvard University during his nine-year spell at Chelsea, Azpilicueta famously studied on the morning of the 2021 Champions League final before captaining Chelsea to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Jim Frevola (President of Business, AFC Bournemouth) on How an American Reaches the Premier League

“Having my studies also helped me focus and improve myself away from football,” Azpilicueta shares. The PFA course deliberately incorporates insights from prominent industry leaders, including Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, to expose players to the financial, operational, and tactical realities of running a modern club. Whether these graduates transition immediately into technical director roles or finish out lengthy playing careers, the initiative ensures that football intelligence is successfully retained within the boardroom.

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