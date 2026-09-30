France Public Debt Reaches 3,595.5 Billion Euros in Q2 2026

France’s public debt reached an unprecedented 3,595.5 billion euros at the end of June 2026, hitting a historic high of 119% of gross domestic product (GDP). Announced by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, this debt load matches ratios not seen since 1946.

The Bottom Line for Sovereign Debt Markets Record Threshold: Debt climbed to 3,595.5 billion euros in Q2 2026, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 119%, a level unseen since 1946.

Debt climbed to 3,595.5 billion euros in Q2 2026, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 119%, a level unseen since 1946. Surging Servicing Costs: Rising interest rates near 5% for ten-year state bonds will drive debt-servicing costs to 79 billion euros in 2026 and an estimated 91 billion euros in 2027.

Rising interest rates near 5% for ten-year state bonds will drive debt-servicing costs to 79 billion euros in 2026 and an estimated 91 billion euros in 2027. Budget Gridlock: The upcoming 2027 draft budget faces severe constraints as the government aims to cut the public deficit to 5% of GDP amid an approaching presidential campaign.

Decoding the Second-Quarter Debt Expansion

Between the end of the first quarter of 2026 and the end of the second, France’s national debt increased by 59.6 billion euros. This followed a 75.8 billion euro rise in the first quarter, when the debt ratio stood at 117.5% of GDP. Insee data shows that central government obligations and social security liabilities drove the second-quarter expansion, while the debt held by local authorities actually declined.

The government’s fiscal trajectory points upward. Projections released earlier in September indicate that public debt will climb to 121.7% of GDP by 2027. This more than doubles the European ceiling of 60%, a level not seen since Insee began compiling this statistic in 1978.

French Public Debt Metrics (H1 2026) Period Total Public Debt (EUR) Debt-to-GDP Ratio Quarterly Increase Q1 2026 N/A 117.5% +75.8 billion Q2 2026 3,595.5 billion 119% +59.6 billion

Market Pressures and the Cost of Borrowing

During the Covid-19 period in 2020 and 2021, low and even negative interest rates meant taking on debt could seem like a good deal. But the balance sheet tells a different story today. The combination of swelling debt principals and soaring interest rates has generated concrete consequences.

France now pays around 79 billion euros annually to its creditors. Conditions on financial markets have deteriorated sharply for France in recent weeks. Investors currently demand interest rates close to 5% to lend to the state over ten years, which has not been seen since 2008 and the global subprime financial crisis.

Here is the math: higher yields translate directly into surging interest payments over the coming years. For 2027, the government expects the cost of servicing the debt to expand further to 91 billion euros.

Fiscal Complications for the 2027 State Budget

The growing burden of debt servicing partly explains the current deterioration in the public finances. This structural weight complicates the drafting of the 2027 draft budget bill, which is scheduled for presentation on October 1.

The text prepared by Sébastien Lecornu and his government targets a reduction of the public deficit to 5% of GDP—a goal delayed by a year compared to previous plans. Economists warn that even this modest objective faces a strong risk of failure. The looming presidential campaign threatens to freeze any possibility of implementing structural reform.

If interest rates continue to rise and increase the cost of debt in the state budget, the draft budget law soon to be put before MPs will have only limited real significance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.