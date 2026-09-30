Top Dentists 2026: The 796 Best Dentists in the Region

A newly released directory features 796 of the region’s top-rated dental professionals, spanning general dentistry, orthodontics, pediatric care, endodontics, and specialized fields like oral pathology.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Peer-Nominated Network: The directory relies on licensed dentists nominating their peers.

The directory relies on licensed dentists nominating their peers. Comprehensive Scope: The listing covers general dentists, orthodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists, and practitioners in oral medicine, oral pathology, and dental anesthesiology.

The listing covers general dentists, orthodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists, and practitioners in oral medicine, oral pathology, and dental anesthesiology. Accessibility: The resource is designed to help patients navigate healthcare options for routine maintenance or specialized treatment.

How the 2026 Dental Directory Was Built

Finding a new dentist usually starts with a recommendation, and this list is built the same way. To compile the 2026 directory, TopDentists—now part of Castle Connolly, the firm behind our Top Doctors and Top Hospitals lists—starts out by polling licensed dentists throughout the area and requesting that they put forward their colleagues. After the nominees were reviewed, the result is this directory featuring 796 of the region’s professionals. The print version of the October 2026 issue initially debuted the directory under the title “Top Dentists 2026.”

Specialized Subspecialties Represented in the Regional Listing

In addition to everyday family dentists, the directory includes orthodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, cosmetic dentists alongside experts focusing on niche areas like dental anesthesiology, oral medicine, and oral pathology. Whether you’re seeking routine maintenance or specialized treatment, you’ll find a trove of highly qualified professionals to handle your teeth, ensuring the best possible care for you and your family’s oral health.

Clinical Disciplines Featured in the 2026 Dental Directory Dental Specialty Primary Clinical Focus General Dentistry Generalists. Orthodontics Orthodontists. Endodontics Endodontists. Pediatric Dentistry Pediatric specialists. Oral Pathology & Medicine Oral medicine and oral pathology.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Professional

Patients looking for specialized care or standard checkups will discover an extensive selection of skilled experts available to look after their teeth, guaranteeing optimal support for the dental wellness of both themselves and their households.

References

TopDentists Regional Surveys and Professional Nomination Database.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical or dental advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical or dental condition.