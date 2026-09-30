Atlas Antibodies Launches AtlasPlex™ Multiplex Immunohistochemistry Kit

Atlas Antibodies has launched AtlasPlex, a ready-to-use multiplex immunohistochemistry kit enabling researchers to build custom 3- or 5-plex panels on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue within a single day. The system utilizes over 17,000 validated antibodies without requiring secondary antibodies or harsh stripping steps between staining cycles.

Understanding cellular organization within the tumor microenvironment relies heavily on visualizing multiple protein targets simultaneously on a single tissue section. Traditional multiplex immunohistochemistry workflows have long presented technical hurdles, often restricting laboratories to fixed marker panels or demanding extensive optimization steps that risk compromising tissue integrity.

Overcoming Technical Bottlenecks in Spatial Biology

Most conventional multiplex staining methods require careful matching of host species for primary antibodies with distinct secondary antibodies. Furthermore, removing bound antibodies between staining cycles typically involves harsh stripping protocols that can degrade tissue architecture over time. AtlasPlex addresses these obstacles by supplying antibodies that arrive pre-biotinylated and pre-complexed with horseradish peroxidase. Signal generation relies on tyramide signal amplification, a mechanism of action that deposits a permanent fluorescent label at the target site.

Understanding the Laboratory Workflow No Secondary Antibodies: The pre-complexed design eliminates multi-step secondary antibody incubations, streamlining overall assay optimization for pathology laboratories.

The pre-complexed design eliminates multi-step secondary antibody incubations, streamlining overall assay optimization for pathology laboratories. Quenching Over Stripping: Between staining cycles, horseradish peroxidase is chemically quenched rather than stripped, preserving fragile tissue morphology for downstream imaging.

Between staining cycles, horseradish peroxidase is chemically quenched rather than stripped, preserving fragile tissue morphology for downstream imaging. Rapid Turnaround: Each staining cycle takes approximately 1.5 hours, allowing technicians to complete up to five distinct markers on a single slide within one working day.

Customizing Panels via Digital Configuration

Investigators can build customized 3- or 5-plex panels using an online kit configurator provided by Atlas Antibodies. The catalog draws from more than 17,000 immunohistochemistry-validated antibodies covering over 12,000 human genes. Every antibody entry links directly to expression data within the Human Protein Atlas, enabling researchers to verify protein expression profiles before purchasing or assembling their custom panels. Because the assay functions independently of host species constraints, scientists can combine targets freely without cross-reactivity concerns.

Technical Parameters of the AtlasPlex Staining System Workflow Attribute Traditional Multiplex IHC AtlasPlex Multiplex IHC Antibody Format Requires distinct secondary antibodies Pre-biotinylated and pre-complexed with HRP Cycle Reset Method Harsh chemical stripping Enzymatic quenching Microscopy Requirement Often requires specialized imaging hardware Standard wide-field fluorescence microscope Processing Time Multiple days Up to five markers in a single day

Contraindications and When to Consult a Pathologist

While multiplex immunohistochemistry kits accelerate biomarker discovery and spatial biology research, these tools are strictly intended for research use only and are not validated for primary diagnostic decision-making in clinical pathology without proper regulatory clearance.

Advancing Tumor Microenvironment Research

The ability to visualize multiple cellular markers rapidly on standard wide-field fluorescence microscopes lowers the barrier to entry for laboratories investigating spatial relationships in oncology and immunology. By combining a vast catalog of validated clones with a streamlined, non-destructive workflow, the platform offers a practical approach to complex tissue interrogation.

References

Atlas Antibodies AB. AtlasPlex Product Specifications and Kit Configurator Documentation.

Human Protein Atlas. Comprehensive mapping of the human proteome in cells, tissues, and organs.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes within the scientific community and does not constitute medical, diagnostic, or regulatory advice.