Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Fiona Dies at 13

Fiona Hepler Lowe, the thirteen-year-old daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, has died. The Lowe family confirmed the devastating loss to People, sharing that they are deeply heartbroken over the passing of a bright young girl who loved to dance.

What Readers Need to Know About the Lowe Family Tragedy

The Core News: Fiona Hepler Lowe passed away at age 13, as confirmed by her parents Chad Lowe and Kim Painter via a public statement.

Fiona Hepler Lowe passed away at age 13, as confirmed by her parents Chad Lowe and Kim Painter via a public statement. Family Background: Fiona was the second daughter in the family, situated between older sister Mabel, 17, and younger sister Nixie, 10.

Fiona was the second daughter in the family, situated between older sister Mabel, 17, and younger sister Nixie, 10. Support Resources: In their statement, the family explicitly directed anyone struggling with mental health challenges to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Remembering Fiona Lowe and Her Creative Spirit

In their statement to the press, the family remembered Fiona as a remarkably bright presence within their household.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the family stated. They described the teenager as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” She was cherished by her parents and adored by her sisters, remaining, in their words, “the light of our lives.”

Born on November 16, 2012, Fiona carried the middle name Hepler, a tribute to Chad Lowe’s late mother whose maiden name is also shared by Chad’s brother, actor Rob Lowe.

Navigating Hardship in the Public Eye

This immense sorrow visits the Lowe household less than two years after a catastrophic natural disaster displaced them. In January 2025, the family lost their home in the destructive Pacific Palisades fire. Following that tragedy, Chad Lowe spoke publicly about the resilience shown by his daughters while inspecting the wreckage.

“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable,” Chad shared on Instagram at the time. “I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

Administrators at Fiona’s school sent an advisory email to parents on Tuesday morning to inform them of the tragedy affecting the student community. Representatives for Chad Lowe, known widely for his television work across series like Pretty Little Liars and Supergirl, as well as his Emmy-winning turn in Life Goes On, have requested privacy as the family processes their grief.

Overview of the Lowe Family

Family Member Role / Details Chad Lowe Actor, Emmy Winner Kim Painter Producer, Married to Chad since 2019 Mabel Painter Eldest daughter, born 2009 (Age 17) Fiona Hepler Lowe Middle daughter, born 2012 (Age 13) Nixie Barbara Lowe Youngest daughter, born 2016 (Age 10)

Accessing Support During Times of Crisis

The Lowe family concluded their public statement by emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness. They noted that anyone struggling with emotional distress, mental health challenges, or thoughts of self-harm can reach out for help.

Photo: yahoo.com

Support is available 24/7 through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Individuals can connect by calling or texting 988, or by utilizing online chat resources to find confidential assistance.