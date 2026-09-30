McDonald’s Relaunches Pokémon Trading Cards in U.S. Happy Meals

McDonald’s is relaunching Pokémon trading cards in U.S. Happy Meals from November 5 to December 9, 2026. The promotion features 15 collectible cards distributed in four-card booster packs containing three normal cards and one holographic card.

The Logistics Behind the 2026 Pokémon Happy Meal Rollout

For supply chain professionals, orchestrating a fast-food promotional tie-in of this scale requires precise coordination between printing facilities and restaurant franchises.

Essential Takeaways for the Collector Market Promotion Window: The Pokémon trading card Happy Meal runs from November 5 through December 9, 2026, across participating U.S. locations.

The Pokémon trading card Happy Meal runs from November 5 through December 9, 2026, across participating U.S. locations. Pack Configuration: Each promotional booster pack contains four cards total—three standard cards and one guaranteed holographic variation.

Each promotional booster pack contains four cards total—three standard cards and one guaranteed holographic variation. Market Impact: High secondary-market demand for specific holographic cards has historically triggered purchase limits and operational bottlenecks at retail level.

How Collectible Booster Packs Strain Fast-Food Inventory Systems

The intersection of quick-service dining and high-value collectible trading cards has routinely tested the limits of retail point-of-sale systems. In previous rollouts, particularly international campaigns such as the Pikachu-focused releases in Japan, surging demand forced corporate operators to implement strict purchase caps per customer. Retailers must balance the consumer experience of families ordering standard children’s meals against adult buyers sweeping up inventory for secondary market resale.

Summary of the 2026 McDonald’s Pokémon Happy Meal Promotion Detail Category Promotion Specification Launch Date (U.S.) November 5, 2026 End Date (U.S.) December 9, 2026 Total Collectible Cards 15 cards Booster Pack Contents 4 cards (3 normal, 1 holographic)

Secondary Market Speculation and Operational Challenges

As the line between children’s dining and high-stakes speculative collecting blurs, fast-food operators find themselves managing inventory assets that behave more like volatile financial instruments. The inclusion of scarce holographic variants turns standard promotional items into sought-after commodities. While collectors scour restaurant drive-thrus for specific card variants, the underlying mechanics highlight a growing tension between traditional restaurant supply chains and modern trading card culture.