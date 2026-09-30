How Bari Weiss Is Reportedly Leveraging the Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell CBS Mornings Tension

Bari Weiss, the Editor-in-Chief of CBS News, is reportedly banking on reinstated morning show co-anchor Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King to bring in viewers for CBS Mornings by capitalizing on their purported feud.

As the broadcast wars intensify across network television, CBS Mornings finds itself trailing behind competitors like Good Morning America and The Today Show. Following a string of leadership shifts under Weiss—including the tenure of CBS News President Tom Cibrowski—the network is looking for aggressive strategies to recapture viewer attention. Industry watchers are now parsing how executive decisions in morning television production reflect broader corporate pressures to capture fleeting audiences in a fragmented media ecosystem.

The Bottom Line

Norah O’Donnell returned to the network’s flagship morning show earlier this month, rejoining Gayle King at the anchor desk after previously co-anchoring from 2012 to 2019.

Recent ratings for CBS Mornings highlight the challenge, pulling in 1.64 million total viewers with 247,000 in the key Adults 25-54 demographic during the week of September 7.

Tabloid reports allege that executive leadership sees potential viewership value in the talent’s historic professional friction, though network insiders and representatives have consistently pushed back against exaggerated workplace drama narratives.

Unpacking the Morning Television Ratings Race

Morning news programs remain high-stakes real estate for legacy broadcast networks, serving as crucial daily loss leaders that drive advertising revenue and set the news cycle. Yet, audience erosion has accelerated as viewers migrate toward streaming alternatives and digital-first news consumption. Against this backdrop, management changes at CBS News carry immense weight. Weiss took the helm with a mandate to reshape the network’s cultural footprint, leading to high-profile adjustments across programming slates.

The return of Norah O’Donnell to the morning desk alongside Gayle King brought immediate industry scrutiny. While network executives work to stabilize viewership, ratings data from Adweek illustrated the delicate balancing act facing the production team. For the week of September 7, the show registered 1.64 million total viewers. Although total viewership ticked up by 2% compared to the prior week, the crucial Adults 25-54 demographic slipped by 9%, settling at 247,000 viewers.

Inside the Dynamics of the Anchor Desk

Reports detailing alleged tension between King and O’Donnell have circulated for years, dating back to O’Donnell’s 2019 transition to the CBS Evening News. At that time, then-CBS News President Susan Zirinsky strongly refuted claims regarding internal conflicts, calling reports of forced departures “offensive and 100 percent false.” Nevertheless, when rumors surfaced this past summer regarding O’Donnell’s return to the morning program, industry insiders suggested the transition was met with internal friction.

Tabloid sources have since suggested that executive strategy might embrace these high-profile personalities as fierce competitors. However, distinguishing between confirmed programming decisions and unverified workplace gossip remains essential. King has frequently expressed frustration regarding anonymous leaks and speculative chatter surrounding her career and workplace relationships, choosing to maintain public silence on the recurring rumors. Meanwhile, the broadcast continues to feature its established team, including Nate Burleson and feature host Vladimir Duthiers, as part of the core 2026 TV schedule.

The Broader Broadcast Media Landscape

The pressure on morning television reflects a broader crisis of identity across traditional broadcast networks. As linear television viewing declines, morning programs must compete not only with each other but with instantaneous social media news dissemination and on-demand streaming content. Executive strategies that lean into personality-driven drama mirror tactics more commonly seen in reality television or digital creator economies than traditional journalism.

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Whether this personality-forward approach will yield sustainable ratings growth remains an open question as the fall television season progresses. With network leadership facing intense scrutiny over performance metrics, the primary objective for the anchor desk is translating headline-generating chatter into loyal, daily viewership.