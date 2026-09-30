U.S. Solar Surpasses Coal and Wind Generation in May 2026

In May 2026, U.S. utility-scale solar generation reached 47,147 gigawatt-hours, surpassing both coal at 45,119 gigawatt-hours and wind for the first time in a single month.

The Mechanics of Swanson’s Law and Solar Cost Deflection

Disruption often looks like a sudden and surprising event where one product or technology overtakes another. Instead, solar simply follows the predictable path of a cost curve that has been steadily dropping for over a decade. For solar power, that trajectory obeys Swanson’s Law. Every single time global installed solar capacity doubles, manufacturing expenses drop roughly 20%.

This mathematical rule traces its lineage back to 1936, when Theodore Wright observed that airplane costs dropped a fixed percentage every time production doubled. Today, that same math shapes batteries, chips, and the panels going up across Texas.

Utility-scale solar cost around $359 per megawatt-hour in 2009. By 2026, it sat near $69 per megawatt-hour. When the underlying unit economics of an incumbent technology face a deflationary slope this steep, a crossover point with older generation sources becomes an inevitability rather than a surprise.

Data Center Expansion Accelerates Renewable Procurement

Enterprises facing the highest stakes regarding power availability are acting rapidly, which in turn helps speed up the downward price trend. In February 2026, Google signed two 15-year contracts with TotalEnergies for a gigawatt of new Texas solar, enough to deliver 28 terawatt-hours of electricity to its data centers. It was the largest renewable power deal TotalEnergies had ever signed in the United States.

Meta placed a similar bet a year earlier. The tech giant secured the total output of Enbridge’s 600-megawatt Clear Fork facility located near San Antonio via a $900 million solar farm investment dedicated to powering its data centers.

These capital deployments share a singular driver. Because solar currently offers the fastest and most affordable new energy source available, data centers require massive quantities of it. That appetite is the driver of the curve.

Converging Curves Create Unprecedented Grid Demand

A second curve is now landing on top of the first. Artificial intelligence is pushing electricity demand up faster than the grid has seen in decades. Wood Mackenzie anticipates that U.S. solar output will expand by 65% between 2026 and 2030, supported by an existing pipeline of 160 gigawatts in large-scale power interconnection requests.

When a falling cost curve meets a rising demand curve, adoption accelerates. Utility-scale solar output rose 21.6% over the first five months of 2026 from a year earlier, while coal generation dropped 10.9% over the same timeframe.

According to U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates, solar, wind, and battery installations are expected to introduce approximately 83 gigawatts of fresh capacity prior to May 2027. Fossil and nuclear capacity are set to slip by nearly 4.7 gigawatts over the same period.

Reading Long-Term Trends Before the Crossover

The transition from fossil fuels to renewables offers a clear blueprint for evaluating long-term market trends across any sector:

Focus on velocity over static data points: A technology’s price today matters less than how fast that price is falling year over year.

A technology’s price today matters less than how fast that price is falling year over year. Invest during the transition phase: The most economical window to support a developing curve occurs prior to market realization, right before the crossover makes the trend obvious to rivals and investors.

The most economical window to support a developing curve occurs prior to market realization, right before the crossover makes the trend obvious to rivals and investors. Look for compounding market forces: A cost curve turns unstoppable when a second force like AI or new regulation multiplies the demand.

The month it crosses will feel sudden to everyone who wasn’t watching the curve. Understanding the trajectory allows organizations to position themselves ahead of the curve rather than reacting after the market has already shifted.