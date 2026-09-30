Roy Kim joins The Ballad of Us 2 judging panel

Singer Roy Kim has officially joined the judging panel for the upcoming second season of SBS’s hit music audition program “The Ballad of Us 2,” overcoming personal hesitation after participating in “Superstar K4” 14 years ago. The series, which aims to discover raw vocal talent with an average age of 17.9, is scheduled to premiere on October 5 at 10 p.m.

The Bottom Line The Project: SBS is launching “The Ballad of Us 2” following the success of its inaugural season, which achieved No. 1 in viewership ratings for all 20 episodes and crossed 100 million cumulative online views.

SBS is launching “The Ballad of Us 2” following the success of its inaugural season, which achieved No. 1 in viewership ratings for all 20 episodes and crossed 100 million cumulative online views. The Panelist: Roy Kim returns to the audition ecosystem as a judge, explicitly noting his initial hesitation due to feeling unprepared to guide others.

Roy Kim returns to the audition ecosystem as a judge, explicitly noting his initial hesitation due to feeling unprepared to guide others. The Premiere: The large-scale talent search is set to debut on October 5 at 10 p.m., focusing on contestants averaging 17.9 years of age.

Roy Kim Overcomes Fourteen Years of Hesitation

Speaking at the production presentation held on the morning of September 30 at the SBS building in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, Roy Kim addressed his return to the audition format. Alongside PD Ahn Jeong-hyeon and fellow attendees Jung Jae-hyeong, Cha Tae-hyun, Park Kyung-lim, Moon Geun-young, Joo Woo-jae, and Jung Seung-hwan, the singer reflected on stepping into the judge’s chair.

“I was in the same position 14 years ago, and though I’ve been given opportunities to serve as a judge a few times while pursuing my music career, I always felt unprepared and that my own issues were more pressing,” Roy Kim stated during the event. “I hesitated to take on the role of guiding others.”

That perspective shifted when evaluating the core mission of the program. Rather than critiquing finished artists, the show emphasizes nurturing young aspirants. “I wanted to join ‘U Ballad 2’ because it’s not about showcasing finished singers but about guiding and encouraging young contestants as they pursue their dreams through singing,” he explained. “From the preliminary rounds to the finals, contestants grow remarkably—like children growing 10 cm in a month.”

Production Insights and Chart-Topping Precedents

Behind the casting decision is an endorsement from the show’s creative leadership. PD Ahn Jeong-hyeon revealed that the production team affectionately refers to him as “Han Hyeon-hwan”—translating to the present of Korean ballads.

Ahn pointed to the artist’s commercial viability as a motivator for the collaboration. “He has been topping the charts for 103 weeks—a record that seems impossible in an era of fast-paced music consumption. We knew he was the perfect fit for the music team, so we contacted him without hesitation,” Ahn noted.

Key Production Details for “The Ballad of Us 2” Metric / Detail Season 2 Overview Premiere Date October 5 at 10 p.m. Broadcast Network SBS Average Contestant Age 17.9 years old Prior Season Milestone No. 1 in ratings across all 20 episodes, 100M+ online views

The production team also highlighted Roy Kim’s hands-on approach on set. Ahn shared that the singer is the first Topbaek-gwi representative to rush onto the stage in both seasons. He demonstrates a deep empathy rooted in his own experience breaking into the industry over a decade ago.

The Continuing Appeal of Korean Ballads

For Roy Kim, watching the new cohort of performers has also sparked personal reflection on the music industry. Comparing his own teenage years to the capabilities of the current contestants, who average 17.9 years old, he expressed admiration for their stage presence.

“If I were 15 or 16 years old like the contestants, I wouldn’t have been able to perform like them on stage,” Roy Kim admitted. “As a judge, I’m amazed and hopeful that ballads remain a hot genre in Korean music. I’m grateful to be part of this process.”

As the premiere approaches on October 5, viewers will watch the new season.