Nord Department Deploys Mobile Screening Unit for Breast Cancer

As France marks Octobre Rose, the Nord department has deployed a mobile screening unit—the Nord Santé bus—to counter a regional breast cancer mortality rate that sits 25% above the national average. Targeting women aged 50 to 74, the initiative aims to reach approximately 570 individuals by bringing free mammograms, ultrasounds, and cervical smears directly to the department.

In Plain English: What the Mobile Screening Means for Patients Targeted Demographics: The mobile unit focuses primarily on women aged 50 to 74, who are particularly concerned by the disease.

The mobile unit focuses primarily on women aged 50 to 74, who are particularly concerned by the disease. Comprehensive Testing: Patients can access mammography, ultrasounds, and cervical smears (frottis) in a single visit, alongside colorectal cancer screening kits.

Patients can access mammography, ultrasounds, and cervical smears (frottis) in a single visit, alongside colorectal cancer screening kits. Barrier-Free Access: Appointments are managed via Doctolib, and the exam is covered at 100% by the Assurance Maladie, without advance payment.

The Epidemiology of Breast Cancer in the Nord Department

Breast cancer affects roughly 66,000 women annually in France, or one in eight. Early detection means 9 out of 10 chances of recovery.

However, the Nord department faces a public health hurdle. The department records a breast cancer-related mortality rate 25% higher than the national average.

Mobile Healthcare Delivery on the Nord Santé Route

The Nord Santé bus has mapped an itinerary across the department. Stops include: La Gorgue, from September 22 to 24, on the parking of the Saint-Pierre church, 12 rue de Verdun; and Auby, from November 5 to 7, on the place de la République. Additional dates are planned in the Cambraisis, the Lille metropolitan area, or around Maubeuge.

Beyond imaging diagnostics, the unit offers sensitization to colorectal cancer and distribution of a kit.

Nord Santé Mobile Screening Initiative Overview Parameter Clinical Detail Target Population Women aged 50 to 74 (particularly concerned) Targeted Reach Approximately 570 women Diagnostic Modalities Mammography, ultrasound, cervical smears (frottis) Associated Services Colorectal cancer screening kit distribution Financial Coverage 100% coverage via Assurance Maladie (no advance payment)

Standard Screening Pathways Beyond Octobre Rose

While screenings are highlighted in October, it is possible to realize them the rest of the year, notably by consulting a doctor or gynecologist for a clinical exam (palpation), or by making an appointment with an accredited radiologist, for example via the site « Je fais mon dépistage ». Women aged 50 to 74 are invited to realize a mammogram every two years as part of organized screening.

References

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.