Deesha Philyaw Explores Faith, Pleasure, and Freedom in ‘First Lady Freeman

Author Deesha Philyaw explores the heavy cost of religious performance and the hidden inner lives of church leadership in her debut novel, The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman. Centering on a profane pastor’s wife in Georgia navigating a family secret, the book examines the strict demands of Christian womanhood.

Deesha Philyaw Dismantles the Myth of the Proverbs 31 Woman in Fiction

For anyone raised inside the church, the concept of the Proverbs 31 woman is instantly recognizable. She stands as the eternal benchmark for Christian womanhood—a virtuous, tireless workhorse designed to manage family, faith, and optics without a single complaint. But what happens when the woman wearing the crown secretly questions the entire architecture of her life?

That tension drives The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman, the debut novel by acclaimed author Deesha Philyaw. In a recent interview with Juana Summers on NPR, Philyaw opened up about the inspiration behind her protagonist, Scharisse Freeman. Scharisse is married to the leader of a fictional Black megachurch in Georgia, but she shatters the traditional mold of a pastor’s wife. She is profane, unapologetically embraces sex and pleasure, and carries a buried family secret that threatens to unravel her carefully constructed world.

Here is the kicker: Scharisse is remarkably good at playing the part until an unexpected scandal forces her hand. “She stepped into that role, and she’s a good girl scout,” Philyaw explained to NPR. “So she learned to kind of go through the paces, but she has her own questions about faith that she keeps to herself. And so the optics are what she really leans into until a scandal breaks.”

Key Takeaways for Readers The Cost of Performance: Philyaw’s novel investigates the toll exacted when women spend their lives performing a rigid religious role rather than living authentically.

Philyaw’s novel investigates the toll exacted when women spend their lives performing a rigid religious role rather than living authentically. Challenging Dogma: The book tackles the traditional Madonna/whore binary and the deep-seated guilt surrounding female pleasure and bodily autonomy in the church.

The book tackles the traditional Madonna/whore binary and the deep-seated guilt surrounding female pleasure and bodily autonomy in the church. Personal Roots: Drawing from her own upbringing by a mother and grandmother who sent her to church while staying home themselves, Philyaw explores the lasting psychological imprint of early religious indoctrination.

The Intersection of Upbringing, Religious Guilt, and Creative Liberation

Philyaw’s literary exploration of faith isn’t born from a vacuum. Raised by a mother and grandmother who sent her to Sunday services while opting out themselves, the author grew up navigating a maze of conflicting messages. This duality created early confusion about identity and morality, framing the world through a stark, controlling lens of heaven or hell, good or bad.

That background laid the groundwork for a lifelong fascination with how religious institutions shape female behavior long after individuals walk away. Even for those who formally deconstruct their religion, the psychological echoes remain potent. As Philyaw joked during her conversation with Summers, you can leave the church, but “the pastor and your mama are still in your bedroom.”

For years, following every rule prescribed by the church failed to yield genuine happiness for the author. Instead of turning to nonfiction, Philyaw channeled that universal dissatisfaction into fiction, giving her fears and complex questions to characters who mirror the women she observed growing up. Through these narratives, she attempts to reclaim a sense of bodily trust and dismantle the shame historically weaponized to maintain control.

The Cultural Legacy of Deconstructing the Modern Church Narrative

Element Description in The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman Protagonist Scharisse (“First Lady Freeman”), wife of a fictional Georgia megachurch leader. Core Conflict Balancing rigid church optics and a Proverbs 31 ideal with a secret personal life, hidden family trauma, and private doubts. Central Themes The heavy price of performing religion, female pleasure, bodily autonomy, and post-religious deconstruction.

Ultimately, The True Confessions of First Lady Freeman delivers an unflinching look at what happens when the performance ends. Philyaw hopes readers walk away understanding a fundamental truth about liberation. Whatever it costs to shed the hoops and expectations handed down by institutions, stepping into authenticity is worth every single piece of the fallout.