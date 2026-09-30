Trump Orders Federal Agencies to Rename Artificial Intelligence as Superintelligence

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring all federal departments and agencies to replace the terms “artificial intelligence” and “IA” with “superintelligence” and “SI” in official correspondence, public communications, and policy documents. The directive, which does not affect existing rules or contracts, directs the Presidential Council of Advisers on Science and Technology to formulate an official federal definition for the new concept within 60 days.

High-Stakes Silicon Valley Summit at the White House

The executive action coincided with a working lunch at the White House, where Trump hosted leaders from major American technology companies. Attendees included Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Elon Musk, Greg Brockman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Lisa Su of AMD, Hock Tan of Broadcom, Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks, Bill McDermott of ServiceNow, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron, and Brad Gerstner of Altimeter.

During the gathering, the administration and technology executives unveiled a voluntary framework aimed at reinforcing safety protocols. The administration maintains that avoiding strict legislative controls is vital for the United States to preserve its technological edge over international competitors like China.

Voluntary Safeguards and Independent Audits

Companies agreed to implement internal guardrails covering cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical threats, alongside dedicated internal oversight teams. Furthermore, firms pledged to retain independent third-party auditors to evaluate model behavior and ensure systems function strictly as intended by their designers.

Photo: infobae.com

The signatories also committed to preventing their tools from hacking or accessing technical systems in unauthorized ways. While discussing enforcement, Trump indicated that he is considering the formation of a ten-person committee to oversee safety tools and plans to appoint a new official to steer federal technology policy.

Political Pressures and Infrastructure Realities

The sweeping rebranding and tech agreements arrive just six weeks ahead of legislative elections, where Republicans are fighting to protect their razor-thin majority in Congress. The rapid expansion of energy-intensive data centers required to sustain advanced computing models has sparked pushback in local communities nationwide over demand for electricity and utility costs.

Photo: rtve.es

When questioned about the potential political fallout of these infrastructure demands, Trump asserted that technology firms would actively work to keep local communities satisfied. Meanwhile, the administration announced a renewal of federal online services powered by AI, allowing citizens to handle routine government paperwork—such as passport applications and public benefit requests—with greater speed and efficiency.