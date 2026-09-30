Hino pursues broadcasting and law after academic and volunteer work

Hino’s academic path began early through the university’s foundation seminar system. Her seminar took her straight to public offices including the National Diet, the Cabinet Office, and the courts. Visits to the Japan Patent Office sparked a specific fascination with intellectual property rights. That initial curiosity led her to take specialized intellectual property law courses, culminating in the acquisition of her Class 2 Intellectual Property Management Technician certification. She aims to pursue the Class 1 certification after gaining practical experience in the broadcasting industry.

Global Perspectives Through the Asia Law Seminar

Beyond domestic policy, Hino expanded her horizons during her second year by joining the Asia Law Seminar. The cohort traveled to New Zealand, a country where British and Māori cultures intersect. Staying with a local host family, she investigated how regional broadcasters protect indigenous Māori culture while maintaining public service operations.

Navigating unfamiliar territory required throwing herself into the deep end. She independently mastered local bus routes, embraced Māori greetings, and engaged directly with community members. This firsthand look at cultural preservation through media solidified her ambition to work in broadcasting, where she hopes to report on regional and global stories that matter.

Volunteering and Campus Leadership

Hino's commitment to community engagement extends far beyond the lecture hall. Recognizing an opportunity to bring joy to others, she founded "Koe o Dasou Volunteer," performing under the name "WOrnament"—a portmanteau blending the Japanese word for harmony and the English word "ornament," representing how many sounds and thoughts connect to become one. Today, her group visits local facilities to play the piano, sing, and dance with senior citizens. Celebrating milestones like a resident's surprise birthday party highlights her driving motivation: creating spaces where people feel seen and valued.

That same willingness to embrace new challenges led her to enter the university’s Nanakuma Festival contest, where she ultimately captured the grand prize. Utilizing her musical talents during her performances, she brought her distinctive brand of energy to the stage.

Looking Ahead to the Media Industry

Hino’s experiences across the Faculty of Law, the legal training program, and student-led volunteer initiatives have shaped a clear professional trajectory. Armed with real-world fieldwork, international exposure, and a drive to connect with communities, she stands ready to step into the broadcasting world and bring untold stories to light.