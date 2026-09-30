EPA Finds Chemical Commodities Superfund Site Remedy Not Protective in Third Review

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has released its official Third Five-Year Review for the Chemical Commodities, Inc. Superfund site. Signed on September 24, 2026, the comprehensive assessment evaluates the long-term effectiveness of environmental remedies put in place under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, commonly known as Superfund.

Federal environmental regulators have determined that the current site cleanup remedy is not currently protective of human health and the environment. Investigators discovered that chemical contamination remaining in the soil beneath the site cap continues to impact underlying groundwater, which has subsequently migrated beneath the nearby neighborhood.

Data gathered by EPA Region 7 shows that concentrations of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within the residential area have failed to decline over time, missing established remediation targets. Furthermore, environmental screening has uncovered newly identified vapor intrusion problems west of the site.

Groundwater Migration and Vapor Intrusion Risks

The evaluation indicates that the underground plume of contamination remains active and could potentially be expanding westward or utilizing preferential subsurface pathways that facilitate faster movement. These persistent subsurface conditions present ongoing exposure risks for nearby properties.

To address immediate exposure threats, federal officials emphasized that indoor air mitigation systems are required right now to protect people from vapor intrusion inside homes and buildings. Nevertheless, officials pointed out that the long-term success of these systems depends on lowering VOC concentrations in the subterranean water beneath the structures.

Sustained decreases in groundwater contamination are vital to reduce reliance on indoor air mitigation systems.

Public Access and Information Repositories

Complete project documentation, data, and the full Third Five-Year Review report are accessible to the public through digital repositories hosted on the EPA’s Site Profile page under Site Documents & Data.

Residents lacking internet access can view these documents online at the Olathe Indian Creek Public Library, located at 16100 W. 135th St., Olathe, KS 66062, or by calling the library at 913-971-6850.

Community members with specific inquiries regarding the site are directed to contact Shaylee Borcsani, Community Involvement Coordinator for U.S. EPA Region 7 (CEERD/CPSIB), at 11201 Renner Boulevard, Lenexa, KS 66219. Inquiries can be sent via email to [email protected] or by phone at 913-551-7713, or toll-free at 1-800-223-0425.