High-profile figures including former President Raimonds Vējonis and TV personality Armands Simsons gathered at the Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian Theatre for the premiere of Rēzija Kalniņa’s theatrical staging of The Three Musketeers, featuring a fresh musical reimagining of Imants Kalniņš’ compositions.

The Bottom Line

Star-Studded Audience: The premiere drew notable Latvian cultural and political figures, including former President Raimonds Vējonis, stylist Žanna Dubska, and relationship specialist Ieva Adamss.

The premiere drew notable Latvian cultural and political figures, including former President Raimonds Vējonis, stylist Žanna Dubska, and relationship specialist Ieva Adamss. Creative Reimagining: Based on Andreja Miglas’ dramatization, the production features reimagined music by Imants Kalniņš, arranged by Evilena Protektore with lyrics by poet Sergejs Timofejevs.

Based on Andreja Miglas’ dramatization, the production features reimagined music by Imants Kalniņš, arranged by Evilena Protektore with lyrics by poet Sergejs Timofejevs. Accessibility: While performed in Russian, the production accommodates audiences by providing subtitles in Latvian and English.

A Star-Studded Opening Night in Riga

The Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian Theatre became the focal point of the local cultural calendar as an crowd turned out for the debut of Rēzija Kalniņa’s directorial take on the adventure. Among the attendees spotted in the auditorium were former President Raimonds Vējonis alongside his spouse Iveta Vējone, television personality Armands Simsons with his wife Iveta Simsoni, stylist Žanna Dubska, and relationship specialist Ieva Adamss.

The guest list also welcomed TV personality Sanda Dejus and beach volleyball player Aleksandrs Samoilovs.

Musical Heritage Meets Contemporary Stagecraft

At its core, the production relies on Andreja Miglas’ dramatization, breathing new theatrical life into a narrative. However, the true heartbeat of this staging lies in its soundscape. Marking the 85th birthday year of composer Imants Kalniņš, his music has been reworked by Evilena Protektore. Meanwhile, Viktora Kalniņa’s song lyrics have been adapted into Russian by poet Sergejs Timofejevs.

Director Rēzija Kalniņa has urged audiences to look past the surface-level adventure. She frames the production as a mirror for personal introspection, asking viewers to evaluate their own choices, loyalties, and the compromises they make for personal comfort.

Production Element Creative Contributor Director Rēzija Kalniņa Original Text / Dramatization Andreja Miglas Music / Arrangement Imants Kalniņš / Evilena Protektore Lyrics Adaptation Sergejs Timofejevs Scenography Artūrs Virtmanis Costume Design Ilze Vītoliņa Choreography Liene Grava

Ensemble Cast and Multilingual Accessibility

The staging features a robust ensemble cast including Jekaterina Frolova, Maksims Busels, Konstantīns Ņikuļins, Volodimirs Gorislavecs, Aleksandrs Maļikovs, Ivans Streļcovs, Dmitrijs Jegorovs, Jakovs Rafaļsons, Elīna Bartkeviča, Veronika Plotņikova, Oļegs Teterins, Tatjana Gurēviča, Rodions Kuzmins, and Ņikita Osipovs.

Musicians and professional dancers also drive the live performance energy on stage, featuring Evilena Protektore, Bogdans Mihailovs, Gidons Grīnbergs, Dmitrijs Karpovs, Jūlija Saveļjeva, Jeļena Jasjuļaņeca, and Markus Leikums. While the performance is in Russian, the theater ensures accessibility by providing subtitles in Latvian and English.