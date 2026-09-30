TGS 2026 Minecraft Booth Report: Minecraft Dungeons II & Giant Creeper Attraction

The Tokyo Game Show 2026 featured a prominent Minecraft booth showcasing the newly released action role-playing game Minecraft Dungeons II. Running from September 17 to September 20, the exhibition offered visitors hands-on trials, interactive installations, and a giant Blue Creeper battle attraction following the game’s September 29 release.

Stepping Into the Open World of Minecraft Dungeons II

Crowds packed the exhibition hall to test out the sequel. Minecraft Dungeons II expands significantly upon its predecessor as a full-fledged hack-and-slash action RPG built around open-world exploration. Fans gathered around the trial stations to test the mechanics, with children making up a large portion of the eager participants. Players who completed the demo received a special Creeper face sticker.

Battling the Giant Blue Creeper Attraction

Right next to the trial zone, organizers set up a specialized attraction named Blue Creeper Battle. Participants wielded familiar in-game weapons like swords and axes to strike a roaming blue Creeper. Hit points and damage numbers appeared dynamically on the creature as players landed their blows. Participants had to watch the creature’s flashing warning signs and step back just before the simulated explosion to rack up high scores.

Interactive Easter Eggs and Merchandise Promotions

Away from the active combat trials, the booth incorporated subtle nods to the franchise’s sandbox origins. A resting space featured benches decorated to look like classic wooden chests and dirt blocks. A trapdoor bearing the inscription “Try opening it!” invited curious visitors to lift the lid. The interactive mechanism randomly displayed one of 4 distinct block designs every time it opened. Meanwhile, attendees who pre-ordered Minecraft Dungeons II at the event received an exclusive blue Creeper phone grip.