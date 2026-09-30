Canucks Secure 6-5 Overtime Win Against Edmonton Oilers

Paul Cotter scored the game-winning goal at 1:59 of overtime, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a dramatic 6-5 victory against the Edmonton Oilers. The matchup featured a blown three-goal lead by Vancouver, a hat trick by Evan Bouchard, and coaching debuts for Manny Malhotra and Mike Babcock.

Vancouver Canucks Secure Wild 6-5 Overtime Win Against Edmonton Oilers in Season Opener

Fantasy & Market Impact Evan Bouchard: Racking up a hat trick and two assists.

Racking up a hat trick and two assists. Paul Cotter: Two-goal performance—highlighted by a short-handed marker and the OT winner.

Two-goal performance—highlighted by a short-handed marker and the OT winner. Goaltending: Both Kevin Lankinen (30 saves) and Tristan Jarry (17 saves) endured defensive lapses.

Tactical Breakdown of a Chaotic Third Period

The game swung wildly in the final frame. Jonathan Lekkerimaki put the Canucks ahead 3-2 just 1:10 into the third period by capitalizing on a turnover by Oilers forward Isaac Howard, snapping a wrist shot between Jarry’s pads from the top of the right circle. Max Sasson quickly extended the lead to 4-2 at 2:55 by executing a give-and-go with Drew O’Connor and tucking a backhand five-hole.

Vancouver went up 5-2 when Elias Pettersson converted on the power play at 5:15, redirecting a shot-pass from Filip Hronek. Vasily Podkolzin sparked the Edmonton comeback at 8:56 by jamming a loose puck past Kevin Lankinen from the crease after gathering a centering feed from Bouchard.

Just 24 seconds later, Bouchard completed his hat trick to narrow the deficit to 5-4. With the Oilers on the power play and Jarry off for an extra attacker, Podkolzin took a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl and ripped a wrist shot over Lankinen’s glove from the left circle with 43 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game 5-5.

Special Teams and Roster Dynamics Under New Leadership

The coaching debuts of Manny Malhotra for Vancouver and Mike Babcock for Edmonton. Cotter opened the scoring at 9:51 of the first period with a short-handed goal.

Defensive zone turnovers proved costly for both squads. Ryan Shea’s miscue along the left boards in overtime allowed Cotter to force a turnover, slide the puck to Sasson while laying on the ice, and accept a return feed to deke to his backhand past Jarry for the game-winner.

Match Statistics At a Glance Metric Vancouver Canucks Edmonton Oilers Final Score 6 (OT) 5 Head Coach Manny Malhotra Mike Babcock Goaltender Saves Kevin Lankinen (30) Tristan Jarry (17) Multi-Goal Performers Paul Cotter (2G) Evan Bouchard (3G, 2A), Vasily Podkolzin (2G)

Looking Ahead to the Sequel in Vancouver

With one game of this season-opening home-and-home set in the books, the two teams will complete the series at Vancouver on Thursday.

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