Game of Thrones Movie ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ Sets Summer 2029 Release Date

“Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest,” the first movie set in the fictional world of Westeros, is scheduled for June 2029, as reported by Deadline. The project brings the legendary Targaryen dynasty’s origins to cinematic audiences, drawing from the historical chronicles detailed in Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”

Aegon’s Conquest Hits the Big Screen with June 2029 Release Date

The Bottom Line Creative Team: The screenplay is penned by “House of Cards” showrunner Beau Willimon, with Owen Harris attached to direct.

The screenplay is penned by “House of Cards” showrunner Beau Willimon, with Owen Harris attached to direct. Source Material: The film adapts the historical events of Aegon Targaryen and his sister-wives conquering the Seven Kingdoms roughly 300 years before the original television series.

Beau Willimon and Owen Harris Lead the Westeros Feature Debut

The cinematic adaptation of the Targaryen invasion is moving forward with established television talent at the helm. Beau Willimon, known for his work running Netflix’s political drama “House of Cards” and writing for the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Andor,” authored the screenplay. Directing duties fall to Owen Harris, who previously directed three episodes of the “Game of Thrones” spin-off “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” Harris also serves as an executive producer on that television series and holds past directing credits for episodes of “Black Mirror,” the 2019 “Twilight Zone” remake, and “Brave New World.”

Expanding the Targaryen Dynasty on Film and Television

While the primary plot details for “Aegon’s Conquest” remain under wraps, the title points directly to the foundational mythos of Westeros. The narrative centers on Aegon I, who, alongside his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys, used their dragons—Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes—to subjugate most of the Seven Kingdoms. Following this military campaign, Aegon established himself as the first monarch to rule from the Iron Throne, cementing the lineage of the Targaryen dynasty. This film marks the first time the original Aegon will appear on screen, though the broader franchise has frequently referenced his name and legacy. The Targaryen war of succession featured in the prequel series “House of the Dragon” was ignited by the coronation of King Aegon II, portrayed by Tom Glynn-Carney, who challenged the heir Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy. Rhaenyra later named one of her children Aegon. Young Egg—portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell in “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”—is eventually revealed to be the missing prince Aegon Targaryen. Even Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington in the original “Game of Thrones” series, was ultimately revealed to be a Targaryen named Aegon.

Franchise Development Overview Project Format Key Creative Talent Current Status / Window Aegon’s Conquest Feature Film Beau Willimon (Writer), Owen Harris (Director) Theatrical release June 1, 2029 A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Television Series Owen Harris (Director, Executive Producer) Renewed for Season 2 House of the Dragon Television Series Based on George R.R. Martin Advancing toward Season 4

The Evolving Release Strategy

The transition of Westeros from television screens to the box office represents a significant scaling up of intellectual property strategy. While HBO continues to produce serialized television—with “House of the Dragon” tracking toward a fourth season and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” securing a second season renewal—the studio is positioning the Targaryen origin story as a major summer tentpole event. The 2029 release window gives the production team ample time to develop visual effects worthy of Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes, signaling a major theatrical investment for a brand that has historically dominated Sunday night cable television.