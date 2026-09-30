Dr. Gonzalo de Castro: “Tumors of 5 mm can metastasize while 5 cm ones don’t

Gonzalo de Castro, coordinator of the breast unit at the Hospital Meixoeiro within the University Hospital Complex of Vigo (Chuvi), is confronting operational backlogs exceeding two months caused by recent physician strikes. Amid these logistical hurdles, the unit manages approximately 500 breast cancer cases annually, addressing both early-stage biology and long-term metastatic survivorship.

Tackling Surgical Backlogs and Operational Recovery at Chuvi

The breast unit at the Hospital Meixoeiro in Vigo faces a critical juncture. Following physician strikes that disrupted surgical schedules, patient wait times for operations stretched beyond two months. As the coordinator of the Chuvi breast unit, Gonzalo de Castro has set a clear operational target: compress those procedural delays back down to an anticipated two-week window.

This administrative pressure arrives as the clinical volume increases. The unit regularly handles roughly 500 cases of breast cancer per year. That baseline figure is projected to rise further due to patient intake shifts originating from Povisa. To maintain standard-of-care timelines despite higher patient volume, the multidisciplinary team relies on rapid diagnostic pathways and targeted triage.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Metastatic vs. Non-Metastatic Biology: Tumor behavior varies wildly. Some microscopic tumors (5 millimeters) can metastasize due to aggressive biology, whereas larger masses (5 centimeters) may remain localized.

Tumor behavior varies wildly. Some microscopic tumors (5 millimeters) can metastasize due to aggressive biology, whereas larger masses (5 centimeters) may remain localized. Complete Response: This clinical term describes instances where systemic treatments eradicate visible signs of metastasis, allowing clinicians to manage the condition as a long-term chronic illness.

This clinical term describes instances where systemic treatments eradicate visible signs of metastasis, allowing clinicians to manage the condition as a long-term chronic illness. Multidisciplinary Approach: Care teams evaluate complex cases collectively, often prioritizing systemic drug therapies over immediate surgery to shrink tumors effectively.

Biological Determinants and Metastatic Progression

Understanding why certain tumors spread early remains a central focus of modern oncology. An additional 20 to 30 percent develop metastases over time, even when initial staging shows localized disease.

This divergence often comes down to tumor biology. While genetic mutations elevate the overall risk of developing other primary malignancies such as ovarian or pancreatic cancer, they do not automatically dictate metastatic breast cancer risk. Instead, cellular phenotypes determine whether a tiny 5-millimeter lesion spreads or a much larger mass stays put.

Therapeutic Advances and Long-Term Remission

Despite the challenges of advanced staging, modern oncology has shifted the prognosis for metastatic breast cancer. Systemic approaches—including hormone therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted treatments—have successfully transformed a rapidly fatal diagnosis into a manageable chronic condition. For specific tumor profiles, such as HER2-positive cancers, clinicians utilize monoclonal antibodies designed to target specific cellular molecules with high efficacy.

These interventions frequently achieve complete responses.

Breast Cancer Patient Distribution and Clinical Management at Chuvi Clinical Category Estimated Patient Share Primary Treatment Strategy De Novo Metastatic Cases 5% to 6% Systemic therapy (hormone/chemotherapy/monoclonal antibodies) Delayed Metastatic Development 20% to 30% Long-term clinical monitoring and symptom-guided imaging Localized Early-Stage Disease Remaining cases Surgical resection, often preceded by neoadjuvant chemotherapy

When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals exhibiting signs such as palpable lumps, skin changes, or localized pain should seek evaluation through rapid diagnostic pathways rather than delaying consultation due to fear or blockage.

Any persistent or unexplained symptoms warrant prompt review by a qualified multidisciplinary oncology team.

Conclusion

The integration of advanced targeted therapies and structured multidisciplinary committees at Chuvi highlights the ongoing evolution in breast cancer care.

References La Voz de Galicia. “Gonzalo de Castro, con un mamógrafo en la unidad de mama del Meixoeiro.” Published September 30, 2026.

Asociación Española de Cáncer de Mama Metastásico.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.