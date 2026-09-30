BLM Approves Emergency Rehabilitation for Nevada Wildfire Areas

The Bureau of Land Management has issued a decision approving an emergency stabilization and burned area rehabilitation project across a total of 30,342 acres. The initiative aims to fast-track ecosystem recovery, mitigate erosion risks, and protect natural and cultural resources following wildfires.

The Bureau of Land Management project deploys targeted interventions like aerial seeding and invasive weed treatments. These measures are intended to facilitate recovery of native vegetation and prevent establishment of noxious and invasive weeds.

Churchill County Wildfire Recovery Actions

In Nevada, the Bureau of Land Management issued a Decision on a Determination of NEPA Adequacy to conduct emergency stabilization and burned area rehabilitation on public acreage impacted by the 2026 New Pass, Shoshone, and Blue Eagle fires. These blazes scorched stretches within the Clan Alpine and New Pass ranges located in Churchill County.

To repair the damaged landscape, project operations will span multiple fronts. Crews will distribute seeds for native grasses, shrubs, and forbs, alongside hand-planting sagebrush and other essential shrub species. Additional measures include rangeland improvements, infrastructure repairs, dedicated cultural resource protections, and herbicide applications designed to suppress noxious weeds and invasive annual grasses.

The complete Decision Record and Determination of NEPA Adequacy documentation can be accessed directly through the BLM ePlanning portal. Individuals seeking further project specifics can reach Dylan Hardy, a Natural Resource Specialist with the agency, at 775-885-6136 or via email at [email protected].

Multi-State Ecological Interventions

Parallel recovery efforts are underway, where interagency teams have outlined mitigation frameworks. Spanning a Red Flag Warning on June 26, 2026, the 2026 Snyder Fire sparked and swept across diverse vegetative terrain consisting of riparian cottonwood gallery vegetation, pinyon-juniper woodland, and sagebrush shrubland.

That multi-jurisdictional initiative targets a total project area of 30,342 acres, encompassing lands administered by the Grand Junction Field Office and Moab Field Office, the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, and adjacent private property. Authorized treatments there feature aerial and drill seeding, aerial herbicide applications, sagebrush plug and deep pole (cottonwood) planting, and terrestrial and riparian monitoring.

Snyder Fire and Adjacent Recovery Jurisdictions Jurisdiction / Designation Acres BLM (Grand Junction Field Office) 5,299 2025 Westwater Fire Polygon 142 Wilderness Area in CO 20,118 Wilderness Study Area in CO 18 BLM (Moab Field Office) 762 Wilderness Area in UT 1,883 Wilderness Study Area in UT 646 Private 1,444 TOTAL ACRES 30,342

Land managers note that 142 acres from the 2025 Westwater Fire were incorporated into the current treatment scope for aerial herbicide and aerial seeding in the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness. The goal of these activities is to safeguard human life and property alongside lowering erosion, blocking the spread of noxious and invasive weeds, and helping native plants rebound within cheatgrass-heavy locations.