UNESCO Reaffirms West Estonian Archipelago Biosphere Reserve Status for Decade

UNESCO has reaffirmed the West Estonian Archipelago’s status as a biosphere reserve for the coming decade, confirming that the islands of Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Muhu, Vormsi, and Ruhnu, together with their adjacent marine territories, fully satisfy all criteria established by the World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Spanning 15,186 square kilometers across the Baltic Sea, the Väinameri, and the Gulf of Riga, the designated area maintains heritage communities—including alvars, coastal meadows, and wooded meadows—which have been formed by centuries of moderate human activity.

Ten More Years of International Recognition for Estonia’s Archipelago

The decision by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization extends a framework that has included the region since 1990. As Estonia’s only biosphere reserve, the territory operates under a framework for cooperation and development rather than a conservation regime. UNESCO’s decision does not impose any new restrictions on the islands’ residents, landowners, or entrepreneurs.

Minister of Energy and Environment Erkki Keldo emphasized the impact of the decision. In Keldo’s view, the evaluation by UNESCO demonstrates that communities across the West Estonian islands have accomplished what numerous regions are still attempting to achieve: allowing residents to reside, labor, and carry out commercial activities without harming the environment. For the islands, this international confidence benefits tourism, local producers, and the young people who envision their future here.

Local Governance and Sustainable Development Goals

Management of the biosphere reserve shifted locally in 2023, moving from the Environmental Board to the Hiiumaa Development Centre Foundation and TalTech’s Kuressaare College. On Hiiumaa, the local LEADER action group prioritizes projects that contribute to the biosphere reserve’s objectives when allocating grants.

UNESCO praised the development of sustainable tourism and local entrepreneurship, along with close cooperation with universities and youth. Throughout the islands, practical efforts encompass growing sustainable tourism and regional cuisine, preserving historical meadows, integrating nature and cultural heritage lessons into school curricula, and partnering with biosphere reserves located internationally.

Economic Branding and Future Policy Integration

Businesses operating within the biosphere reserve can highlight their location in their marketing, for example, by stating “Produced in the UNESCO-recognized West Estonian Archipelago Biosphere Reserve.” This serves as a claim of origin, not as a product or company certification.

Looking ahead to the next decade, UNESCO issued several recommendations to strengthen the initiative. The global body suggested increasing the prominence of the biosphere reserve within country-wide policies and sector-specific strategies, guaranteeing consistent financial support for management independent of short-term initiatives, and providing greater clarity regarding how the different zones connect with one another. These steps aim to solidify the region’s position within the global network of 797 biosphere reserves spread across 145 countries.