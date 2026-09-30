Controlling Gold Nanoparticle Growth Through Peptide Localization in Liposomes

Published on August 18, 2026, in Advanced Functional Materials, a study by researchers at the Institute of Science Tokyo and the University of Leeds reveals that positioning biomineralization peptides inside liposomal nanoreactors influences how gold nanoparticles grow, with peptides at the membrane interface promoting branched structures and those in the interior favoring spherical nanoparticles.

Controlling Nanoscale Reaction Environments via Peptide Placement

Precise control over the size and shape of gold nanoparticles remains vital for advanced applications in optical sensing, catalysis, imaging, and other technologies. Yet, directing nucleation and growth under mild, environmentally friendly conditions has persistently challenged materials scientists. Short chains of amino acids known as biomineralization peptides offer a promising mechanism for promoting metal reduction and directing nanoparticle formation.

A research team led by Associate Professor Masayoshi Tanaka from the Institute of Science Tokyo, alongside Graduate Student Yuya Abe and Professor Stephen D. Evans from the University of Leeds, investigated whether local reaction environments within liposomes could alter this growth. Liposomes provide two distinct spatial zones: the membrane interface and the internal aqueous compartment. By manipulating where peptides settle inside these nanoscale reaction compartments, researchers can program the resulting gold structures.

Membrane Interfaces Versus Aqueous Interiors

To test spatial organization, the team introduced a gold precursor, HAuCl4, into liposomal nanoreactors containing specific peptide sequences. Their initial experiments focused on B3, a peptide known to both reduce gold ions and influence nanoparticle shape. Transmission electron microscopy and elemental mapping showed that when B3 localized predominantly near the liposome membrane, it produced highly branched, anisotropic Au/liposome complexes where gold concentrated heavily at the periphery.

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Altering the liposome chemistry changed the outcome. By introducing the cationic lipid DOTAP, the team shifted the B3 peptide toward the aqueous interior. This spatial relocation was accompanied by the formation of spherical gold nanoparticles rather than highly branched structures. “By controlling where the peptide is positioned within the liposome, we can tune the nanoscale reaction environment in which gold nanoparticles grow,” notes Tanaka.

Peptide Sequence Specificity and Spatial Organization

Morphology depends on both the peptide sequence itself and how the peptide is spatially organized within the confined reaction environment. When the researchers tested a second biomineralization peptide, G1, it behaved differently from B3. G1 remained predominantly localized within the aqueous interior, even after the membrane composition was changed.

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This internal confinement of G1 resulted in the production of small, nearly spherical gold nanoparticles with an average diameter of about 2.7 nanometers. Ultimately, this comparative analysis demonstrates that tailoring bio-inspired nanomaterials requires managing both sequence design and membrane composition to dictate how reactions unfold across nanoscale reaction environments.